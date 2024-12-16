Tamil Nadu | Home births gaining ground despite govt's warning on perils

The Tamil Nadu government is looking to set up a war room to focus on reducing maternal mortality. A new breed of young and educated women are having none of it.

Not only are they opting for home births over hospital deliveries, but also organising campaigns and holding meetings with expectant mothers to grow their community.

This despite the statistics being rather damning. Vaginal ('normal') deliveries, when done at home without institutional assistance, is proving to be a major contributor towards maternal and infant deaths.

What the numbers say

Public health activists and experts note that the maternal mortality rate in Tamil Nadu, which was 319 deaths per one lakh live births in the early 1980s, has decreased to 39 deaths per one lakh live births in 2024, largely due to institutional deliveries.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Health Department officials have recorded 25 maternal deaths over the past five years in connection with home birth incidents.

This has led the state government to call for a high-level meeting for steps to tackle maternal and infant deaths during home births.

Some women feel 'safe' at home

Women advocating home births say they prefer the comfort of their house over a hospital due to several reasons.

Many mothers, who recently attended a meeting in Chennai along with their children, all born at home, said that they chose home births to avoid 'unwanted' caesarean sections, vaccinations, and the 'mental stress' of a hospital environment.

The proponents of home birth have been organising campaigns and holding meetings with expectant mothers across the state to grow their community.

Aruliya Arul, a 41-year-old math graduate from Udumalpet village, 500 km from Chennai, delivered her first child in a hospital, but chose home birth for her second and third children. Reflecting on her experience, Aruliya told The Federal that the hospital environment was unpleasant, whereas home birth gave her the confidence to go for a third child.

A ‘traumatic experience’

Aruliya said the hospital’s atmosphere and the “rude” behaviour of the staff during her first delivery left her traumatised enough to opt out during her second delivery.

“Although I delivered my first child 'normally', the experience was very fearful. I couldn't accept strangers shouting at me and treating me like a patient when I was going through my first delivery. Instead of healing me, they scared me.

"When I delivered my second child at home, my husband and the women in my family were with me, and I felt much supported," she said.

Aruliya further said that even though she underwent labour for two hours, it was pleasant and less painful. The home delivery also helped her greet her third child without stress or fear and in a happy environment.

‘Doctors tear the vagina'

When asked about emergency needs during delivery and sterilisation of the home environment, which only a hospital can provide, Aruliya said the house can be sterilised on par with hospitals.

“We keep our home clean and suitable for the child. A new mother won't face an emergency or risky situation when she is in a supportive environment," she said.

She also alleged that the blood loss during delivery – which leads to the death of many mothers – occurs because doctors try to tear the vagina instead of waiting for the child to come out naturally.

“I delivered my second child after two hours of labour pain, and the placenta came out two hours later. If this had been in a hospital, they would have pressured me, injected me with medicines, and not waited for two hours for the placenta to come out," she said.

Doctors disagree

However, several medical practitioners strongly caution that Aruliya’s experience should not be generalised for hundreds of mothers who need emergency care.

Gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Shanthi Ravindranath told The Federal that many who opt for home births are confused about the role of midwives versus untrained birth assistants and fail to prevent mortalities despite having access to proper medical facilities nearby.

“We are seeing some young couples preferring home births over hospital deliveries. They claim they follow traditional home birth methods used by their parents and ancestors," she said.

"But they are unaware that even three decades ago, when home births were more common, deliveries were handled by traditional dhais (experienced birth assistants), not by mothers, mothers-in-law, or relatives. These dhais are no longer available because home births had almost disappeared in Tamil Nadu. Reviving home births is worrisome and unnecessary," she added.

‘Couples should not fight science’

When asked about concerns raised by mothers about the alleged trend of hospitals of forcing them to go for caesarean sections, and the stress of a hospital atmosphere during childbirth, Ravindranath said these should not be reasons for couples to completely dismiss the efficacy of institutional help.

“Both private and government hospitals allow a family member to be with the mother during delivery. Instead of fighting for their rights and addressing their fears, these couples are fighting against science.

"Hospitals provide emergency care and have the facilities to protect the lives of both the mother and the child. Several maternal and infant mortality cases that were once common have become rare, thanks to institutional deliveries," she observed.

She noted that hundreds of infants born with low birth weight, such as 500 or 600 grams, are able to survive only because of institutional support.

Gaining traction?

R Sudhakar, who runs an NGO called ‘Nalam’ and campaigns for home births, has been facing legal challenges for his promotional activities.

Sudhakar, in collaboration with other advocates of home births, organises an annual conference where women who opted for home births are recognised for their choice. Aruliya was one of the new mothers to join Sudhakar’s Nalam.



