Resident doctors' suicide crisis: Why urgent action is needed | Interview

Over 25 resident doctors have died by suicide in India in 2025 alone. As mental health concerns mount, a Supreme Court-appointed task force recently held a stakeholders meeting to address the crisis. In this interview, Dr. Anshita Chhabra, National Mental Health Secretary of the United Doctors Front (UDF), outlines the systemic failures behind this disturbing trend and calls for immediate reform.

What were the key concerns raised at the recent stakeholders meeting on resident doctor suicides?

The biggest concerns were extreme duty hours, mental health burnout, toxic work environments, and the complete lack of implementation of existing rules. These factors are harming the mental and emotional health of resident doctors every day.

What does the 1992 directive say about duty hours, and how is it being violated today?

In June 1992, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a directive that capped duty hours at 48 per week, with no more than 12 hours in a single stretch. But over 30 years later, this rule is widely ignored. Resident doctors today often work 34 to 36 hours at a stretch without proper rest.

How do such extreme working hours affect doctors’ mental health and overall well-being?

Resident doctors are under immense pressure. The hours are gruelling. They're bullied, face academic pressure, and have no safe spaces to talk. There’s no structured mental health support and a huge stigma around seeking help. Many are exhausted, unsafe, and unsupported — this leads to mental breakdowns and suicides.

Are there institutional committees or monitoring mechanisms to ensure rules are followed?

Not really. There’s a glaring lack of institutional accountability. There aren’t enough committees to enforce these rules, and hospitals routinely violate the 1992 directive with impunity.

What immediate steps can be taken to enforce the 48-hour work week and protect doctors?

First, make duty hours transparent. Second, mandate duty rosters in all departments. These should be available and monitored. Third, conduct surprise inspections and audits. Resident doctors should not have to beg for rest. These steps alone will prevent overwork and abuse.

How can reforms in duty hours directly improve mental health outcomes for doctors?

Right now, they don’t get proper meals, breaks, or even clean restrooms. Many don’t have dedicated duty rooms. These conditions, combined with emotional stress, lead to anxiety, sleep disorders, and even physical issues like strokes or heart attacks at a young age. Structural changes will save lives — literally.

Is the National Medical Commission (NMC) doing enough? What are your demands from it?

The NMC must act now. We want strict monitoring of work hours, real-time grievance redressal, mental health support in all medical colleges, and expert consultations without stigma. Parent-teacher meetings to discuss mental health should be regular. Transparency and accountability through published audits will force institutions to behave responsibly.

What role can the public play in this reform movement?

Public support matters. If patients and their families raise their voice, change happens faster. A doctor who is well-rested and mentally fit will treat you better. So, if you meet a resident doctor, show empathy — they may not have slept in 36 hours or eaten properly all day.

Doctors have raised these issues before. Why is reform still lagging?

This law was passed 30 years ago and is still not implemented. Duty rosters, rest breaks — these aren’t luxuries. They’re basic rights. Doctors shouldn’t have to fight for these. It’s about dignity and the right to survive training without breaking down.

What were the key demands raised by doctors at the task force meeting?

Mental health support was central. Discrimination, isolation, and denial of equal opportunities make resident doctors even more vulnerable. Gender-based discrimination is rampant. Female doctors face harassment and unequal treatment. Some have even reported rape. These systemic problems need urgent redressal before more lives are lost.

