Obesity alert: India rolls out oil and sugar boards at snack stalls

The Union Health Ministry has launched a new initiative to tackle India's rising obesity crisis — display boards at food counters revealing the sugar, fat, and trans fat content in popular snacks like vada pav, pakoras, and biscuits. The campaign, rolled out first at AIIMS Nagpur, Maharashtra, is set to expand nationwide, starting with schools, government offices, and public spaces.

This move comes as India stares at an alarming future. A Lancet study warns that by 2050, India could have 45 crore overweight or obese citizens — the second highest globally after China. The new campaign hopes to encourage more informed food choices amid rising rates of diabetes and heart disease.

Why the boards matter

The aim is to jolt consumers into rethinking their snack habits by making nutritional facts visible at the point of purchase. With lifestyle diseases surging and obesity beginning as early as childhood, the boards serve as a timely warning.

Dr. Pawan Agarwal, former CEO of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), supports the campaign but urges additional action: “These campaigns give more momentum to promoting healthy dietary behaviour. While it is a good idea to have the sugar and oil boards, when you enter a market, you only see promotional posters of unhealthy food. The government cannot ban sugar, fat, or oil content, but public awareness must grow.”

He added that it is crucial to finalise regulations on front-of-pack labeling to empower consumers.

Obesity hits children too

Doctors warn that obesity is affecting children as young as eight.

“Some 10-year-olds walk into my clinic weighing 80 kilos,” one doctor said, adding, “Their weight should ideally be 24 to 26 kilos at that age.”

Excessive weight in teens leads to early onset of diseases once seen only in adults — blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, and even hormone-related cancers. These conditions, once typical at 40 or 50, are now surfacing in young adults between 20 and 25.

“We have a good youth population, but they have to be healthy,” the doctor emphasised.

Alternatives to junk food

Experts suggest that instead of grabbing high-calorie, trans fat-laden snacks, people should turn to traditional Indian options.

“Native snacks like roasted chickpeas, sprouts, dry fruits are rich in proteins, vitamins, and micronutrients,” said a nutritionist. “They’re far healthier than deep-fried junk food high in trans fats.”

He recommends placing warning labels on foods high in trans fats and discouraging their consumption, especially for at-risk individuals.

From Nagpur to national

The “Sugar and Oil Board” initiative is just the beginning. Starting from AIIMS Nagpur, the campaign will expand across India, placing boards in public institutions and frequently visited locations.

The campaign also ties into broader demands for transparent food labeling. Dr. Agarwal emphasised: “Consumers need to be informed of what they consume. Front-of-pack labelling is essential to ensure they know what they are eating.”

As the boards begin to pop up at your favourite snack joints, the real test will be whether they alter consumer behaviour. Will staring at calorie and fat counts stop people from indulging in that tempting crispy treat?

