Dangerous diets: How social media misinformation can turn fatal

A tragic case involving the death of a 17-year-old boy in Tamil Nadu—who followed a fruit juice-only diet inspired by a YouTube video—has sparked urgent conversations about the dangers of unverified dietary trends.

Dr Vijayshree, Chief Dietician at MGM Healthcare, speaks to The Federal about the science behind such diets, why social media is a dangerous nutrition adviser, and how parents and educators can protect vulnerable youth.

How dangerous can a fruit juice-only diet be over time? Can it lead to death by suffocation or other causes?

In this particular case, we don’t have all the details—what kind of fruit juices, how long it was followed, and so on. But generally speaking, the human body requires six essential nutrients: carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals, and water. A fruit juice-only diet provides some vitamins and minerals, but it completely lacks proteins and balanced calories.

The body may use its fat stores for energy, especially in overweight individuals, but the overall metabolism is disturbed without balanced nutrition. This can cause serious fluid and electrolyte imbalances. For instance, fruit juices can lead to excessive potassium build-up. If the body’s fluid-electrolyte balance is compromised, the consequences can be severe—even fatal.

What are some of the most dangerous diet fads you've seen gaining popularity on social media?

There are too many to count. Fads like 72-hour water fasting, one-leaf diets, paleo, keto, and Atkins are all over social media. Then there are quick fixes like “drink this juice in the morning and lose weight.”

While keto and paleo diets might result in weight loss, they put a heavy strain on the kidneys and liver. Over time, these organs can become overworked, tired, and even begin to fail. Every nutrient plays a specific role, and removing any of them disrupts essential functions in the body.

Following such diets without professional guidance is dangerous. Obesity is a medical condition that needs a clinical approach, not internet shortcuts.

Why is it dangerous to follow restrictive diets without knowing your personal health parameters?

Health parameters like blood sugar levels or vitamin deficiencies vary from person to person. For instance, fruits contain simple carbohydrates, and excessive consumption can spike blood sugar levels—particularly risky for diabetics.

According to ICMR guidelines, adults should consume up to 500 grams of fruits and vegetables daily—not just fruits. A diet consisting solely of fruit provides only fructose and lacks proteins, vitamin D, vitamin A, and other vital nutrients. The result is often severe nutritional deficiencies.

How are unverified influencers contributing to the spread of misinformation, and how can people identify red flags?

Social media thrives on trends. One day it's the paleo diet, the next it’s anti-inflammatory smoothies. The problem is that most of these influencers have no scientific background. They simply watch another viral video and make their own.

There are qualified voices online, but they’re often drowned out by unverified ones. Medical professionals are busy treating patients and don’t always have time to create trending content.

Red flags to watch out for include promises of rapid weight loss—like “lose 5 kg in a week.” Sustainable weight loss should be slow and steady. Any extreme diet should be cleared by a doctor and supervised by a qualified dietician.

Has this wave of misinformation made your job more difficult as a healthcare provider?

Absolutely. It’s a huge challenge for dieticians and nutrition experts. People are more attracted to quick results and flashy solutions. They don’t understand that food is not an emergency treatment—it’s a long-term therapy.

We often see patients who come in with severe vitamin deficiencies, anaemia, or muscle loss after following fad diets. They don’t know whether they’re losing fat or muscle. That’s why scientific assessments and individualised plans are crucial.

Sadly, many clients insist on supplements or replacements because they don’t want to make lifestyle changes. They get misled by what they see on social media and expect healthcare providers to give them shortcuts too.

What role do parents and educators play in shaping healthy eating habits in this digital age?

Parents and educators have a huge responsibility. Many parents, due to lack of time, rely on fast food to appease their children. We see eight-year-olds weighing 100 kg, addicted to burgers and fries. But who introduced them to these foods? The parents did.

Healthy eating habits must be taught from the age of six months. Get children involved—take them to the vegetable market, explain what each food does for their body. Encourage outdoor play. Physical activity in early childhood builds strong muscles, bones, stamina, and helps maintain weight.

Educators must also stick to scientific principles. If a teacher or counsellor buys into a fad diet, they might unknowingly promote misinformation. It's crucial to use evidence-based nutrition advice—both online and offline.

