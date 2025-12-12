Ozempic launched in India, priced at Rs 2,200 per week

Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk on Friday (12 December) announced the launch of its blockbuster anti–type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic (semaglutide injection) in India, with an entry price of Rs 2,200 per week for the 0.25 mg dosage.

The drug is available in three dosage strengths — 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg — in single-use, pre-filled pens fitted with Novofine needles designed for painless subcutaneous injections.

Also Read: Centre drafts new law to tighten drug and medical device regulation

The company has adopted market-specific pricing for the once-weekly injectable with the 0.5 mg dose is priced at Rs 2,542 per week, while the 1 mg maintenance dose will cost Rs 2,793 per week.

Novo Nordish launches Ozempic in India

Vikrant Shrotriya, managing director of Novo Nordisk India, said the company had attempted to “address the issue of the drug’s affordability” through these tailored price points.

“Bringing Ozempic to India is a major milestone. Backed by global trust, proven clinical excellence, world-class quality and a robust supply chain, Ozempic offers Indian doctors an effective treatment choice,” Shrotriya said.

“Our goal is to provide patients with an innovative and accessible therapy that delivers improved glycaemic control, meaningful weight management and long-term heart and kidney protection — all through a simple, easy-to-use pen device,” he noted.

“This once-weekly treatment demonstrates Novo Nordisk’s ongoing commitment to better health outcomes and chronic disease care,” he added.

What does semaglutide do?

Ozempic contains semaglutide, the same active ingredient in Wegovy, which was introduced in India in June as a weight-loss therapy.

Although Ozempic is formulated for diabetes management, it has gained global prominence for its off-label use in weight loss due to its potent appetite-suppressing effects.

Semaglutide — along with tirzepatide (marketed as Mounjaro in India) — belongs to the GLP-1 class of therapies that mimic gut hormones to regulate glucose and improve glycaemic control.

Also Read: WHO flags three contaminated cough syrups from India; issues global advisory

It also helps reduce HbA1c levels, regulates appetite by acting on hunger centres in the brain, supports weight loss in people with type 2 diabetes and reduces cardiovascular and kidney risks associated with the disease.

Off-label drug for weight loss

Ozempic was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017 for type 2 diabetes and has since been widely used off-label for weight reduction.

It has been approved in India as a first-line treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes alongside diet and exercise.

Beyond its proven ability to lower blood sugar levels, the drug has demonstrated significant weight-loss benefits in people with diabetes. Novo Nordisk also highlights its added advantages, including cardiovascular and renal protection, two major concerns in India, which has one of the world’s highest diabetes burdens.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates for 2023-24, India has 10.1 crore adults living with diabetes, making it the second-most affected country after China.

Obesity levels are also rising in India, with 25.4 crore people having generalised obesity, while 35.1 crore are affected by abdominal obesity, a major risk factor for metabolic disorders.

Partnering with Indian pharma companies

The launch of Ozempic completes Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide portfolio in India, which already includes the oral formulation Rybelsus and the obesity drug Wegovy.

Novo Nordisk faces competition from Eli Lilly, whose Mounjaro is approved for both diabetes and weight loss. Novo’s Wegovy — also semaglutide-based — was launched in India in June, and the company reduced its price by up to 37 per cent last month ahead of semaglutide’s patent expiry in March 2026.

Also Read: US sanctions two Indians, online pharmacy over fentanyl pills

“We realised within just a couple of months that, for better accessibility, we needed to reduce the price,” Shrotriya said.

Indian drugmakers such as Sun Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s and Lupin are racing to develop semaglutide generics, according to a Reuters report.

To expand beyond metro markets, both Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have partnered with Indian pharmaceutical companies — Cipla and Emcure respectively.