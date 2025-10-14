WHO flags three contaminated cough syrups from India; issues global advisory

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a health advisory warning about three contaminated cough syrups identified in India and urged authorities worldwide to alert the health agency if they detect any of them.

Among the syrups flagged by WHO is the infamous Coldrif, which recently sparked outrage following the deaths of children in India.

This move comes amid the death of several children in Madhya Pradesh, who allegedly died after consuming adulterated cough syrup.

Warns of serious health risk

The WHO has reportedly listed Coldrif from Sresan Pharmaceuticals, Respifresh TR from Rednex Pharmaceuticals, and ReLife from Shape Pharma as affected medicines.

Sresan Pharmaceuticals, a Tamil Nadu-based company, had its manufacturing license fully revoked amid public uproar over the Coldrif cough syrup.

According to Reuters, the WHO warned that the syrups identified in India pose serious health risks and can cause severe, potentially fatal illnesses.

High levels of toxic chemicals

Laboratory tests revealed the presence of diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic chemical in the syrup linked to the deaths of at least 22 children, mostly from Parasia town in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

In the wake of the children's deaths and a crackdown on Coldrif's manufacturer, the global health agency had earlier asked Indian authorities whether Coldrif had been exported to other countries.

Based on India’s response, the WHO was expected to issue a Global Medical Products Alert, according to a PTI report last week.

However, India's health authority clarified that none of the contaminated syrups had been exported, and the US Food and Drug Administration confirmed that these toxic cough syrups had not been shipped to the United States.

Reuters further reported that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) informed the WHO that the syrups contained diethylene glycol levels nearly 500 times above the permissible limit and were reportedly consumed by children under the age of five who later died.

Firm shutdown, owner arrested

The death of several children due to the Coldrif syrup caused widespread alarm. Following this, Sresan Pharmaceuticals owner G Ranganathan was arrested, and the Union government ordered inspections of other drug manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu.

In response to the incident, the Centre also issued an advisory to states and Union territories, urging caution in prescribing cough syrups to children.

It emphasised that such medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children below two years of age and are generally not recommended for those under five.