International Yoga Day: How asanas can boost liver, heart, kidney health

On June 21 every year, we celebrate the International Day of Yoga, honouring this ancient Indian tradition that unites body, mind and spirit.

The 2025 theme is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", which emphasises yoga’s holistic benefits for individual well-being, community health, and environmental sustainability.

But did you know that yoga also significantly supports internal organ health? From menstrual disorders to thyroid function, here’s how yoga strengthens key systems in your body.

Do note that before you take up the practice, you should consult your physician.

Gynaec health

Yoga is a holistic solution that can help relieve irregular or infrequent menses, bleeding between menses, PCOS and PCOD without any side effects.

Many women experience premenstrual symptoms each month, including both physical and emotional changes. But aerobic exercises, such as yoga may help reduce symptoms and pain associated with PMS.

Some studies suggest yoga can provide symptoms reduction and improve the overall quality of life for women with menopause-related symptoms. Poses like Chakrasana, Dhanurasana, Tiryaka Tadasana and Konasana enhance pelvic circulation and hormonal regulation.

Prenatal yoga also helps reduce labour anxiety and back pain, while postpartum poses rebuild core strength and emotional resilience.

Heart health

Heart issues are common nowadays and are experienced by people irrespective of age. Being active is an effective tool for strengthening the heart muscles.

Yoga offers immense benefits in uniting the body, mind, and breath. It also helps in reducing weight and makes your body flexible. A consistent yoga routine can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Asanas like Tadasana, Utkatasana, Vrikshasana and Setu Bandhasana improve blood circulation, regulate blood pressure, and strengthen cardiac muscles. Apart from keeping you physically active, yoga also helps to reduce stress — one of the leading causes of heart ailments today.

Liver detox

Your liver, essential for digestion and detoxification, benefits deeply from yoga. However, the current imbalance in our lifestyle is the primary trigger behind multiple complications like chronic liver damage, liver cirrhosis, fatty liver syndrome, etc.

Yoga helps improve liver function by reducing stress on the liver, lowering inflammation, and decreasing fat accumulation. It also enhances the liver's detoxification process and improves blood circulation to hepatic cells.

Poses like Kapalbhati Pranayama, Dhanurasana, Gomukhasana, Naukasana and Ardha Matsyendrasana improve blood flow to the hepatic cells and reduce fat accumulation.

These asanas also support better metabolism and reduce inflammation. By reducing oxidative stress, yoga helps manage conditions like fatty liver and boosts bile production, aiding the body’s natural cleansing process.

Kidney health

Kidneys filter your blood, balance body fluids, and are essential for our body to work properly. With so many people struggling with different types of kidney diseases, yoga is an effective way to reverse the damage or prevent the risks of kidney problems in people.

Incorporating yoga poses into your daily routine has several health benefits for those dealing with diabetes, kidney damage, recurring infections, and weak kidney function.

Yoga asanas such as Pawanmuktasana, Shashankasana, Apanasana, Salamba Bhujangasana and Bhujangasana are known to aid detoxification, reduce water retention, and enhance renal circulation.

Thyroid booster

For those with hypo- or hyperthyroidism, yoga offers non-invasive support. There is a connection between stress and hypothyroidism, but certain yoga poses are thought to balance out thyroids that are either underactive or overactive.

Several studies have shown the positive effect of yoga on improving thyroid function. Poses like Paschimottanasana, Dhanurasana, Chakrasana stimulate blood flow to the thyroid gland.

Most of these poses are considered throat-stimulating. They’re thought to improve circulation and energy flow around the thyroid, and stretch and strengthen the neck.