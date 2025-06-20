Thoughtful ways to greet others on International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day, observed every year on June 21, is a celebration of unity, mindfulness and physical well-being. First proposed by India and recognised by the United Nations in 2014, the day aims to raise awareness about the many benefits of practising yoga.

This year's theme is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'. This date was chosen to mark the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. It seeks to symbolise light, energy, and balance, values deeply rooted in yogic philosophy.

As the world prepares to mark this occasion, extending warm wishes to friends, colleagues, and communities becomes a thoughtful gesture.

Choose your message

When wishing someone on International Yoga Day, consider messages that reflect the holistic spirit of yoga.

A simple "Happy International Yoga Day! May your mind and body find balance and peace" can resonate deeply.

You might also say, "Wishing you harmony, strength, and serenity this Yoga Day."

The goal is to acknowledge the significance of the practice while spreading positivity.

Make it personal

Tailoring your message to the recipient adds a personal touch. For example, if your friend is a yoga enthusiast, you could write, "Hope your asanas are smooth and your soul uplifted today!"

For a colleague, a professional yet warm message like, "May this Yoga Day inspire wellness and calm in your daily routine" works well.

In the digital age, sharing e-cards, social media posts or short video messages has become a popular way to connect. Consider posting a photo of a serene yoga pose with a reflective quote, or even sharing a brief clip of your own morning practice. Platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram and LinkedIn offer ideal spaces to express your wishes.

Encourage participation

Beyond greetings, inviting others to join yoga events or local sessions can make the day more interactive. Whether it is a virtual class or a community gathering at a park, promoting shared experiences reinforces the day’s inclusive spirit.

Wishing someone on International Yoga Day is more than a courtesy — it is an opportunity to inspire wellness, mindfulness, and unity. As you reach out to others, you contribute to a larger movement that values inner peace and collective harmony.