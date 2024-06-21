International Yoga Day | PM Modi: World looking at yoga as a powerful agent of global good

On the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga on Friday, June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to make yoga part of their lives.

Addressing a gathering at the 10th International Yoga Day event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, the prime minister said yoga has helped people realise that their welfare is linked to the welfare of the world around them.

"The world is looking at yoga as a powerful agent of global good. Yoga helps us live in the present moment without the baggage of the past," the prime minister said.

"When we are peaceful within, we can also make a positive impact on the world...Yoga is making new ways of positive change in the society," the prime minister said.

The event was scheduled to be held on the lawns of the SKICC on the banks of the Dal Lake but had to be shifted indoors due to incessant rain.

"As we mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, I urge everyone to make it a part of their daily lives. Yoga fosters strength, good health and wellness. Wonderful to join this year's programme in Srinagar," Modi said.

Yoga helps us realise that our welfare is related to the welfare of the world around us, he added.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs Yoga at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on J&K, on International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/7rzgZfXOpg — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024