Here are top 5 breakfast options from Harvard expert who studied 'brain foods'

Studying brain foods that enhance mental fitness, Harvard-trained psychiatrist, nutrition expert, and professional chef Dr Uma Naidoo has shared five breakfast options that can keep people healthy while improving their mental fitness.

Naidu said most of the popular breakfast options are loaded with sugars and simple carbohydrates that initially cause a spike in blood sugar followed by a crash. They also contribute to the inflammation around the brain that causes brain fog and poor concentration, said Naidu while speaking to CNBC Make It.



Naidoo, who is also the director of nutritional, lifestyle and metabolic psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, said, “I always suggest a glass of water when you wake up to combat dehydration and anxiety.”



Sharing five breakfast options, she said these are rich in key nutrients and functional compounds that promote better energy, clarity, and mental health.

1. Chia pudding

Naidu listed chia seed pudding as one of her go-to breakfasts. “It contains tons of fibre, which nourishes healthy bacteria in the gut and results in a less inflamed microbiome, optimised gut-brain communication, and the production of mood-supporting neurotransmitters.”



As per the nutritionist, it also contains omega-3 fatty acids that have strong anti-inflammatory effects on the brain, which help improve mood, and maintain healthy cognition and memory.

2. Scrambled eggs, omelette



Eggs are loaded with healthy fats, proteins, and vitamins that are essential for a healthy brain, Naidoo said. The yolks are rich in vitamin D and serotonin, which help reach the optimal balance of neurotransmitters to regulate mood.



“I always encourage people to pick eggs from pasture-raised, cage-free chickens when possible for the highest quality and purest nutrients,” she added.

3. Tofu scramble



“Tofu is an excellent, versatile protein that’s rich in tryptophan and soy isoflavones, which have a demonstrated association with reduced symptoms of depression,” the doctor told CNBC Make It. “As an alternative to eggs, I love a savoury tofu scramble spiced with turmeric, black pepper, and a pinch of sea salt.”



4. Green smoothie



“Blend up your favourite leafy greens like spinach along with a few berries, your favourite clean protein powder (or silken tofu for a creamy twist), and a bit of fat from hemp seeds or almond butter for a nutrient-dense smoothie you can take with you as you run out the door,” she said.



She added that we need folate for the production of neurotransmitters in the brain. Optimal levels of folate are associated with improved mood while a deficiency is implicated in several psychiatric conditions, including depression.



5. Milk and turmeric

“While not necessarily a meal in itself, my golden milk turmeric latte is a nourishing beverage and an incredible way to kick off your morning,” the expert from Harvard said. “Combine a cup of your favourite unsweetened plant milk with turmeric and a pinch of black pepper.”



The drink is a potent anti-inflammatory that helps reduce anxiety, boost energy, and help keep a clear brain for better focus throughout the day.