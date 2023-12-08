The Federal

Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s book brings together 12 hard-hitting stories that honour child labourers rescued from slavery, and their voices, struggles and dreams

Chintan Girish Modi
8 Dec 2023 5:47 AM GMT

Kailash Satyarthi, who got the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for “focusing attention on the grave exploitation of children for financial gain,” has written a powerful book to shake us out of the illusion that slavery is a thing of the past and has been eradicated from modern society. The non-fiction volume, Why Didn’t You Come Sooner?, a collection of 12 hard-hitting stories about children who were rescued from slavery, has been published by Speaking Tiger Books.

Child labour
Chintan Girish Modi
About the AuthorChintan Girish Modi
Chintan Girish Modi is a freelance journalist, writer and book reviewer
