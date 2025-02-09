Valentine’s Day 2025: 3 delicious, easy, no-bake recipes for Chocolate Day

Valentine’s week is filled with products lining the shelves of almost every shop you see, advertising new gifts, bits and baubles making it easier to buy a gift or a readymade chocolate treat to gift your loved ones. While store-bought gifts are great, nothing beats food that touches one’s soul, made with love - and adding some chocolate to the mix just makes everything better!

If you’re the creative type or are running on a budget, your love and dedication can be shown through these simple and quick recipes that you can make with whatever you have at home — or take a small trip to the supermarket and grab these affordable ingredients.

Here is a list of three delicious chocolate-inspired recipes that are easy and quick to make:

Chocolate strawberry toothpick-popsicles are easy to make and only require two basic ingredients — melted chocolate of any kind and some strawberries.

First, melt a chocolate bar in a bowl over a simmering pan, being careful to not let the bowl touch the water.

Second, dip the strawberries skewered by toothpicks into the delicious ooey gooey chocolate.

Finally, place the chocolate-covered strawberries in the freezer for around 10-15 minutes and then it is ready to be served cold, delicious and sweet.

Homemade chocolate fudge is no-bake and requires only three to four ingredients — unsalted butter, any kind of chocolate, sweet condensed milk, and walnuts, or almonds. You can opt out of using the nuts if you want a smoother bite.

First, melt the chocolate in a bowl over a simmering pan and stir it till all the chunks are gone.

Second, add 400g of condensed milk and 2 tbsp of melted butter to the melted chocolate and mix it till it is smooth. You can choose to add the chopped walnuts or almonds during this step.

Then, butter up a pan’s sides and line it with some parchment paper, then pour the mixture into it.

Finally, put the pan inside the refrigerator for 3 to 4 hours till it is set and take it out, cut it into squares and dust it lightly with cocoa powder to serve.

Chocolate biscuit cake only requires five easily available ingredients — any brand of sweet biscuits that you can stack like Marie or Parle-G, any kind of chocolate, milk, instant coffee and cocoa powder.

First, boil some lukewarm water and add instant coffee powder and mix till it is dissolved.

Second, boil some milk and add cocoa powder to it. Mix well till there are no lumps.

Then, add the chopped chocolate bars. If you are using dark chocolate, add some sugar to balance out the bitterness. Mix everything in the pan while the stove is on till it melts and becomes a smooth chocolate sauce.

Take your biscuits and quickly dip them in the instant coffee water and line it in a cake tray (of any shape) on top of some parchment paper covering the sides of the tray.

Make two layers of biscuits and pour half of the chocolate sauce on it, ensuring it coats the biscuits evenly in the tray. Make two more layers of biscuits on top of that and pour in the rest of the chocolate sauce.

Finally, after placing the tray in the refrigerator overnight, take out the set biscuit cake and cut it carefully to serve with a perfect balance of sweetness and bitterness.

Don’t be stumped looking for gifts that are out of your budget when you can prepare these easy no-bake home-made dishes and surprise your partner on Chocolate Day 2025. Make this Valentine’s Day 2025 more personalised and let your efforts and love shine in the form of succulent chocolate sweets.