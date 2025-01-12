Sakkarai Pongal ice cream – Taste tradition in every scoop!

In Tamil Nadu, Sakkarai Pongal is a cherished festive dessert made with rice, jaggery, and cardamom, symbolising tradition and celebration during the Pongal festival. But this classic sweet has now taken on a frosty new avatar. A Chennai-based ice cream parlour has transformed it into Sakkarai Pongal ice cream, a delightful fusion of tradition and innovation.

From Sweet to Cool

The ice cream shop uses the same traditional ingredients—jaggery, rice, and cardamom—blending them into a creamy ice cream base. This three-day process involves heating and blending milk, cream, jaggery, and milk powder before chilling overnight to develop flavours.

On the second day, the mix is churned, layered with Sakkarai Pongal, cashews, and raisins, and frozen. By the third day, the creamy dessert is ready for customers to enjoy.

“We took the notes of jaggery and rice, added Pachakar Puram, and incorporated these in different stages of the ice cream-making process to create this unique flavour,” say the creators of the ice cream.

Tradition Meets Innovation

Inspired by the US’ popular rice pudding ice cream, the creators decided to give the same concept a Tamil Nadu twist. “If they can make rice pudding into ice cream, why not Sakkarai Pongal? The type of sugar changes, but the experience remains the same,” they shared.

The result? A scoop of nostalgia with the essence of Sakkarai Pongal but in a cool, indulgent form. Customers have embraced the innovation wholeheartedly.

Customer Buzz

“I always loved Sakkarai Pongal, and this ice cream version is so good! It tastes just like the traditional sweet but transformed into a dessert,” shared a delighted customer.

Another remarked, “I don’t know how they came up with this idea, but it’s amazing. It feels like the same tradition but reimagined.”

A Festive Treat to Remember

Sakkarai Pongal ice cream is a refreshing take on a dish that has been a part of Tamil Nadu’s culinary heritage for generations. This unique fusion shows how food traditions can evolve, offering something new while preserving their essence.

So, this Pongal, why not try something cool? Sakkarai Pongal ice cream is the perfect blend of tradition and modern flavours, sure to become your next festive favourite.

