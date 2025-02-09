Breakfast at jüSTa Diwans Bungalow, the 150-year-old ancestral home of Mumbai-based legendary architect I M Kadri in the old city of Ahmedabad, begins with Malai Khaja — a flower-shaped sweet dish. Refined flour disks are stuffed with creamy, sweetened reduced milk and khova (milk solids) and are deep-fried. They are served, sliced in half, with the stuffing gently flowing out.

You have no qualms about picking up a piece, eating it and licking the sticky goodness off your fingers. The sweet dish changes every day and this is followed by stuffed parathas, mildly spiced potatoes to accompany it, bowls of curd and pickled green chillies. This is just a sample of what Shaikh Rehana Abdul Hamid, the third-generation cook of the Kadri family and the keeper of the Diwan’s recipes, has to offer guests. Diwans Bungalow was built by I M Kadri’s great-grandfather, Sayad Bavamiyan Kadri, the Diwan of Radhanpur, after his retirement. Rehana’s grandfather, Siddique Bhai, was from Dasada, a Gujarati village, and he first worked in the home of Diwan’s mother before moving to Diwans Bungalow. His son, Allahrakha Bhai, continued to work for the family, cleaning and cooking for them. Rehana, now in her mid-50s, recalls watching her father and grandfather in the kitchen and learning the recipes she now safeguards just by observing them. “I come from the Shaikh community (a Gujarati Muslim community) and our food is characterised by the use of whole garam masalas. Since I learnt these dishes, watching my father and grandfather, I can’t tell you exact proportions, as I still cook by andaz (by estimation),” says Rehana, who is now teaching her assistants the dishes she knows, the same way she learnt it. A festive repertoire Rehana says that the Diwan’s recipes are simply a collection of dishes that form part of a festive repertoire. They are typical of Gujarati Muslim communities such as the Shaikhs. There is a preference for meat, and families are particular about cuts and proportions of fat to meat. Fish is not a common ingredient, and if used, the focus is always on it being as fresh as possible. There is also a sizable vegetarian selection with paneer as the central ingredient, dals, Kathiyawadi-style baingan bharta (brinjal mash), and the Gujarati classic of tamatar sev (spicy mashed tomatoes topped with crispy sev). I M Kadri says that when he was growing up, his father, Mustafa Hassan Kadri, was an Indian National Congress leader and several stalwarts of the freedom movement would come to meet him. “When Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan (also known as the Frontier Gandhi) used to come to Ahmedabad to visit Mahatma Gandhi, he would stay with us and enjoy the cooking of the household,” says Kadri, who has designed Taj Palace in Mumbai, Taj Coromandel in Chennai, and Fort Aguada Hotel in Goa, among other illustrious properties.

Mutton Galouti Kabab

When asked about his favourite food, Kadri says that he loves everything that is cooked in these kitchens and can’t name a favourite. But Rehana tells us otherwise. While he is partial to prawns, it is the Khatta Gosht that is his favourite. Also read: How Prateek Sadhu’s Naar sparks a new era in Indian destination dining Rehana explains that Khatta Gosht, a mutton dish, is made with equal proportions of meat, curd and onions mixed together. To this are added cloves, green cardamom, black pepper, bay leaf and cumin seeds. A generous amount of refined oil (or mustard oil as was used in earlier days, she says) is heated and the mix is cooked on high flame for a while. This flame is then reduced and the dish is cooked till it is done. How long, Rehana says, depends on the quality of the meat.