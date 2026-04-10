3 May, 2023. It was just another day in Imphal. Nothing that happened during the day—at least for those who went about their daily chores—would prepare them for what would be the darkest of dark nights. And nothing would prepare any of us for the unimaginable horror that would engulf Manipur.

Our house in Paite Veng, a colony set up sometime in the 60s, was buzzing that day with residents going about their everyday routine. The vegetable vendor, a middle-aged lady, who usually began her day at dawn, had already bought her stock of vegetables from growers and producers and set herself up in anticipation of her daily customers. The ‘paan dukan’ nearby had started seeing the first trickle of its usual suspects. My mother, an early riser, had begun her day with a prayer in our colony church. She was always one of the first to step in through the church door that was kept unlocked by the keeper.

Our home, my parents’ pride

I have often accompanied my mother to this church. It was my most intimate time with God. I would sit on the hard wooden bench, join my hands in prayer, close my eyes and feel embraced and loved. Sometimes, and often in my mind’s eyes, I would see my late grandfather sitting on a bench up on the dais where the elders of the church are seated. Sometimes, I would see him in his beige suit singing his favourite hymn ‘Sweet hour of prayer’.

Sometimes he would be listening to the sermon in rapt attention and then we would find him suddenly dozing off. My aunties would prod me to sneak up on him and wake him up. In my mind’s eyes, I see, vividly, scenes at the church of the childhood I had left behind to start a life outside of my beloved Manipur. There I was a chubby little girl reluctantly standing on stage and reciting a verse from the Bible. Or as part of a group of the neighbourhood children doing a Christmas skit on the Three Wise Men. It was, dare I say, a blissful childhood, interspersed with blockades and other acts of protests against the State.

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And so that morning, after her quiet moment in prayer, my mother dropped in at her sister’s house adjoining the church and then knocked on her brother’s iron gate, also on the way to the church. As the eldest, it was a duty she took seriously. Her morning drill always included a quick peep-in on them. There was no time for a cup of tea and a chat. She still had her household chores to do before heading out to her treasured brick factory. As she walked back home, she picked up some fresh greens after driving a hard bargain with the equally tough vegetable-seller lady.

Our home was my parents’ pride. With its rows of seasonal flowers and anthuriums in all possible shades, and orchids dangling in baskets and fruit trees of mango, gooseberry, avocado and what not that my dad had planted between his writings, it was a house that was difficult to miss. My mother was the one who had made this house a home. It’s where my siblings and I and her grandchildren would flock to in times of trouble, in moments of joy, or to simply be mothered by that formidable woman.

A tribute to my mother’s vision

Like every other day, my mother had her morning fix—a smoothie of avocado, papaya and apple. A mug full of that power potion every morning and she would be ready to walk the length and breadth of her sprawling 200-acre brickfield all through the day.

That day, she tended her rose garden. She walked on the bridge over a fishpond and fed her school of fish: so many species that had multiplied over the years. This was a therapeutic drill she invariably did. Nobody else was allowed to feed them except her grandchildren when they came to visit. After the fish were fed, it was time to look into staff problems and then on to her brickfield.

We called it the Hauzel Brickfield, though it was more than just a brick kiln, it was a sprawling estate of nearly 200 acres, located just a few kilometres from Imphal airport in Nambol district. It began from scratch, a tribute to my mother’s vision. She saw the city growing, houses rising everywhere, and believed a brick-making business could thrive.

From a small patch of land, it gradually expanded into the vast estate it became, doubling as a land bank for future generations as my parents thought and planned. The factory itself occupied one corner with machines that could churn out bricks in a jiffy, while the rest of the property was devoted to drying bricks, storing machines and vehicles, fishponds, and even paddy fields where crops were grown. At any given time, twenty to fifty workers were busy there, with more joining during the peak burning season.

A panic call

My mother ran the entire operation. She had her office, a gazebo, and a rose garden that she tended carefully. Amid the bustle, she also kept watch over the teak trees my father had planted, blending industry with beauty. It was her world.

I don’t quite remember who called me that day. I was at my home in Gurgaon and struggling, as usual, to finish a piece I was attempting to write for a publication. Was it my brother who called? He had been monitoring the brickfield through the multiple cameras that he had installed. Or was it my elder sister? Whoever called, all I know is, it was a panic call. ‘There are miscreants outside our brickfield. Quickly, do something. This doesn’t seem normal,’ said the caller. They were close to destroying everything that our mother had built over the years, they said.

‘Where is mom?’ was my first question. She had left her office early that day because her younger sister who lives in Lamka had called her twice. A solidarity march called by the Kuki-Zomi/Mizo students to protest the High Court judgment about the majority Meiteis being recommended for a Scheduled Tribe status as well as for the overall protection of their rights, had not ended well.