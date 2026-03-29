Arundhati Roy’s Mother Mary Comes to Me (Penguin Random House), which has won the 2026 US National Book Critics’ Circle Award and is shortlisted for £30,000 Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction, drags the reader, from the very first pages, into a taut tension between worship and war, between mother and child, between the sacred and the profane. Roy writes as though she is both archaeologist and arsonist, brushing away dust even as she sets embers.



Mary Roy — “my shelter and my storm,” as Arundhati calls her — dominates the narrative even after her death (in 2022). Roy ran away from her mother at 18 to study at School of Architecture in Delhi, but never actually escaped her. Indeed, the whole memoir seems to ask: what does it mean to live with the body, mind, authority, silences, demands of a mother whose ambition matches her own, but whose internal geometries are mysterious, even treacherous?

Roy begins in Assam and Ooty (Tamil Nadu) the wandering early years that precede the founding of the Kerala school, the family’s descent and ascent, the legal battles over property (not least for Christian women). That thread is familiar to readers of The God of Small Things, where the meandering geography of childhood, of migrations and displacements, is encoded and encrypted into every river and valley. But here the stakes are different: she writes against the bleed of memory, against the gush of blame and longing, trying — sometimes failing — to be precise in both fact and feeling.

The twin threads run: Mary’s life in full — her divorce, her defiance, her educational crusades, her exasperations — and Arundhati’s coming-of-voice, coming-of-fury, coming-of-flight. The two books that loom behind this one — The God of Small Things and The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, her only works of fiction — are present here as shadows and echoes. The first, in the genetics of pain and place; the second, in the unabashed mingling of politics, intimacy, grief.

The mother as myth, the daughter as excavator

What Arundhati accomplishes is not so much reclamation as exhumation. Mary Roy becomes myth and scapegoat and muse: the gangster mother, as she calls her. And why not? In life she loomed over the child, in death she becomes a ghost she must still wrestle with. The famous legal judgment Mary won for Christian women’s property rights (in Kerala) becomes part of that myth — a kind of moral capital that weighs on Arundhati’s sense of inheritance, tangible and emotional.

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But the memoir is unwilling to settle for platitudes. Roy is merciless in cataloguing the cruelties, the too-high expectations, the silences that hurt. She is also unwilling to let the mother off the hook lightly. That tension — love and hate, reverence and revolt — gives the book its magnetic force. At times Mother Mary Comes to Me feels like two books sewn together: the tender, wounded account of lives bound by blood; and the withering political commentary on modern India — dams built, ecosystems sacrificed, the ravages of inequality, the silencing of dissent.



That duality is not accidental for Roy has always refused the separation of the personal and the political. In My Seditious Heart, she wrote terrifying tracts on nuclear weapons, state surveillance, the persecution of minorities. Here, she turns inward, discussing her relationship with her former husband Pradip Kishen and the circumstances that brought them together, and caused them to drift apart, even as she swings her gaze outward. In these pages, she occasionally stumbles (the prose shifts tone, and transitions from memory to reflection can waver) but those fissures are part of the appeal.

They echo the shakiness of life lived under a mother who was both grammar and gale. One might argue that the political digressions, though potent, sometimes pull the reader away from the emotional nucleus, but Roy seems unafraid of that tension; she wants us to fracture, too.

Love in the crossfire of memory and truth

The memoir is suffused with language that is charged, spare, shimmering with contradiction. Roy warns against sentimentality, even as she admits to moments when her heart is “smashed” by love and memory. The result is prose that sharpens rather than softens: there are parenthetical darts, jolts of metaphor, sudden shifts, a kind of rhetorical guerrilla warfare. At times she sounds almost feral in her precision.

One of the remarkable things is how she holds space for Mary’s interior life even when she disagrees, even when she is hurt. She wants Mary as whole as she can render her; not simply villain, not simply sacrosanct. And so Mary’s dreams, despairs, contradictions, blindnesses, and extravagances all appear. The mother becomes as much an enigma as the daughter. That is bravery: to give back the monster some dignity, even while she pulls no punches.

What also strikes is Arundhati’s awareness of storytelling and how narrative moulds memory. This is not a linear, sanitised chronicle. She circles incidents, turns them, re-frames them: the girl who left home at 18 not because she didn’t love, but so she could continue to love (a line she recounts). She is conscious always of the lie in memory, of the betrayal in forgetting, of the violence in reconstruction.

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As such, the memoir becomes a mirror maze. Every narrative offer is provisional, shadowed by a counter-memory. The reader becomes a detective, constantly recalibrating trust. What she does not say becomes as potent as what she does.



Inheritance, rebellion, the ghost in the parlour

Arundhati also writes about inheritance. Not only legal inheritance (Mary fought property rights) but emotional inheritance: the sibling relationships, the stakes of ambition, the debt of love. Her brother, Lalith Kumar Christopher Roy, often referred to as LKC in her writings and glimpsed in the background, is both witness and foil. The way sibling ties twist and torque under the pressure of maternal weight is a subtle subtext that could deserve its own book.

But Roy does not turn away from her own responsibility. She owns her choices, her escapes, her returning. She knits the politics of family and of nation: how growing up in postcolonial India, in a country gearing toward privatisation, communalism, environmental collapse, frames a childhood that is already brittle. The world intrudes. The dam that drowns a village, the court that displaces tribal folk, and the silencing of dissent; these bleed into memory, showcasing how even personal anguish can be political.

The God of Small Things is present throughout: in Roy’s ear for the small tragedies, in her sense that the personal is suffused with systemic injustice. She once wrote, in that novel, of how “big things have small beginnings.” In Mother Mary Comes to Me, we see those beginnings, the small scars, the little betrayals, the stutterings of voice. But here the stakes are higher, and the erosion of some versions of her self is deeper. What one discerns by the end is that there is no forgiv­­­ing neatly done. There is a holding: of grief, of anger, of admiration, of memory’s sharp edges. Love, in Roy’s world, is never sentimental. It is something with teeth.