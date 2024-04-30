Jazz, one of the best-loved genre of music, originated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Its roots can be traced back to African-American communities in New Orleans, where it developed alongside blues and ragtime music (the latter was popularised by composers such as Scott Joplin, James Scott and Joseph Lamb). The musical traditions of West Africa, brought to America by enslaved Africans, included call-and-response singing, polyrhythms, and improvisation, which would later become the hallmarks of jazz.



Encompassing a wide range of styles, including swing, bebop, cool jazz, and fusion, among others, jazz often features interaction between musicians, with soloists taking turns improvising over a chord progression. Over the years, jazz has evolved and expanded, incorporating influences from various cultures and musical traditions. It has become a global phenomenon, celebrated for its creativity, spontaneity, and emotional depth. On International Jazz Day, The Federal brings to you a curated list of 10 giants of the genre you can play on loop.

1. Louis Armstrong: Known for his groundbreaking trumpet playing and distinctive gravelly voice, Armstrong was one of the most influential figures in jazz history. His innovative soloing and charismatic stage presence helped define the genre. Can you ever forget Dream a Little Dream of Me or that universal favourite, What a Wonderful World?

2. Miles Davis: Trumpeter, bandleader, and composer, Davis continually pushed the boundaries of jazz throughout his career, from bebop to modal jazz to fusion. His albums like Kind of Blue and Bitches Brew are considered classics. My Funny Valentine exemplifies his emotive trumpet playing and remains a favourite among jazz enthusiasts. Yet another track, Summertime, is a masterclass in jazz orchestration.

3. Ray Charles: Regarded as one of the most iconic and influential musicians in history, Charles’s 1960 hit Georgia on My Mind was the first of his three career No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Check out Hit the Road Jack for its infectious groove. And Unchain My Heart for its swinging rhythm and bluesy horn arrangements

4. Frank Sinatra: Sinatra’s rendition of Fly Me to the Moon is timeless and remains one of his most beloved jazz recordings. Listen to this for his iconic crooning style against a swinging big band arrangement. Then there is My Way, which has resonated with many. Strangers in the Night — a soundtrack for moments of love, longing, and serendipity.

5. John Coltrane: Coltrane’s powerful, spiritual saxophone playing made him one of the most influential figures in jazz. His recordings like A Love Supreme are celebrated for their innovation and emotional intensity. Do listen to Giant Steps and My Favourite Things.

6. Ella Fitzgerald: Fitzgerald’s velvety voice and impeccable technique made her one of the greatest jazz vocalists of all time. Her recordings of American standards like Summertime and Mack the Knife remain iconic. Blue Skies, anyone? Or It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)?

7. Billie Holiday: Holiday’s emotionally charged vocals and unique phrasing made her one of the most distinctive voices in jazz. Her recordings like Strange Fruit and God Bless the Child are powerful expressions of pain and longing. The latter speaks to the struggles of poverty and adversity.

8. Thelonious Monk: Monk was a pioneering pianist and composer known for his idiosyncratic playing style and innovative compositions. His use of dissonance and angular melodies helped redefine the possibilities of jazz. Popular compositions: Round Midnight, which has been recorded by numerous artists, and Straight, No Chaser, a hard-swinging blues that show his distinctive pianistic style and innovative use of rhythm.

9. Chick Corea: Corea was a versatile pianist and composer who explored a wide range of styles, from straight-ahead jazz to fusion to classical. His collaborations with musicians like Miles Davis and Return to Forever are highly regarded. His compositions include Spain, 500 Miles High, La Fiesta, Armando’s Rhumba and Windows.

10. Nina Simone: Simone was a unique vocalist and pianist known for her powerful voice and socially conscious lyrics. Her recordings like Feeling Good and I Put a Spell on You blend jazz with elements of soul, blues, and folk. Play My Baby Just Cares for Me. Are you in the mood for Feeling Good yet?