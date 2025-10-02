The name of Osman Mir, a Gujarat-based singer who has been performing traditional garba songs for over two decades, has become synonymous with Navratri celebrations in the state. Every Navratri, the nine-day festival of Gujarat, Mir and his troupe would be booked to perform back-to-back at garba events across the state. However, this year, Osman and his troupe are performing at only three events in Ahmedabad.

“We performed at the pre-Navratri event at Ahmedabad’s Swarnim Garba and sang one song on October 1 at their post-Navratri event. Earlier, on September 27, we performed at JashnRatri, a one-night event in Ahmedabad. On September 26, we were invited to perform at Vibrant Navratri, organised by Gujarat’s tourism department. The rest of our invitations were from events outside India,” Amir Mir, son of Osman Mir and a lead singer of his troupe, told The Federal.

Until 2021, his troupe would perform at about 15 to 20 garba events during the Navratri. “We had so many bookings across the state that our troupe would split into two groups, with my father and I attending different events. However, in 2021, we experienced a ruckus for the first time when I was performing at a garba event in Surat. The programme had to be stopped after some men barged in, demanding the cancellation of my performance,” said Amir.

Also read: Hyderabad lights up with dandiya nights amid Navratri festivities

In 2023, we had only around 10 to 12 bookings, out of which six were cancelled just a day before the event. In 2024, there was a major ruckus at an event in Garden City, one of the biggest residential societies in Ankleshwar in Bharuch district. One of our lead singers, Mir Rahim, was performing when a group of men stormed the stage, disconnected the microphones, and asked our troupe to leave,” added Amir.

Pressure from the Bajrang Dal

In October 2024, six performances by Osman Mir and his troupe were cancelled at the last minute by event organisers: two in Ahmedabad, two in Vadodara, and one in Gandhinagar, following pressure from the VHP and the Bajrang Dal.

Mir, one of Gujarat’s most respected garba singers, is best known for his bhajans (devotional songs) dedicated to Goddess Amba, a form of Durga. Over a 25-year career, he has received numerous honours, including the Gujarat Pride Ratna Award and the Dada Saheb Phalke Chitranagari Award. In 2023, one of his songs was selected to be played during the G20 summit’s state dinner.

“But accolades and government recognition didn’t save him from exclusion at Navratri events,” said Mir Rahim, a long-time member of the troupe who has been performing garba for 15 years. “After 25 years of singing bhajans and being called an icon of religious unity, his identity has been reduced to just being a Muslim. It is humiliating to have bookings cancelled at the last minute. It is terrifying when men storm the stage, snatch the microphone from your hand, and order you to leave or face consequences.”

This year, most of the troupe’s performances took place abroad. “Our shows were in the US and London. After all, an artist will go where his art is respected; nothing else matters,” Rahim added. Organisers of the Garba at Garden City society in Ankleshwar admitted that they, too, had been pressured. “We received a diktat from the local Bajrang Dal unit against inviting Muslim artists,” said a resident and member of the society’s management.

Also read: Theyyam, Op Sindoor, Sholay: 10 best Kolkata Durga Puja 2025 theme pandals in photos

“Last year, on October 10, about 40 men wearing saffron scarves and shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ barged into our society. When guards tried to stop them, there was a scuffle and members of the Garden City society management had to intervene. The mob left only after we cancelled Mir Rahim’s scheduled performances for October 11 and 12. We don’t want any trouble this year, so we invited only Hindu artists.”

Muslim artists perform abroad

For over a decade, music composer and instrumentalist Iqbal Mir and veteran garba singer Atul Purohit have performed together at United Garba in Vadodara. This year, however, Iqbal was allowed to perform only once at the pre-Navratri event, while Atul was booked for all nine nights along with his son, Jigar Purohit, also a singer.

“In 2015, we formed Rutumbhara, a musical production and entertainment group with Atul as lead singer and Iqbal as our music director and composer. I later joined as a supporting singer and manager. People cheer for Atul on stage, but the songs he performs are created by Iqbal. For years, they’ve been inseparable; Atul singing while Iqbal played the instruments. It is sad that this year we were asked to bring in another instrumentalist,” said Jigar, garba singer and manager of Rutumbhara, speaking to The Federal.