During the Dussehra festival, while Gujaratis and Rajasthanis celebrate Durga through the traditional dance of dandiya, Hyderabad, too, has joined in with gusto. The city, home to a large Gujarati and Rajasthani community, now sees Telugu-speaking locals celebrating alongside them. The result is a heady mix: on one side, the floral vibrancy of bathukamma (flower stack), and on the other, the rhythmic swirl of dandiya sticks. Hyderabad thrums with this cultural mingling, revealing its rich legacy of inclusivity and celebration.

Against the backdrop of glittering lights and pulsating DJ tracks, youth swing into step with infectious energy. At Kaithalapur Ground in KPHB, dust rises with the fervour of dancers; doctors gather for the city’s biggest medical community dandiya; children take part in a Kids’ Fashion Walk alongside the festivities at L.B. Nagar. On September 27, actress Vijayashanti attended as chief guest at one such grand celebration. Organisers had promised an unforgettable night of music, dance, and family fun.

As part of Navratri, dandiya nights are in full swing across the city. Young men and women dance together at open-air parties, luxury hotel lounges, gardens, and live-band venues. From Madhapur’s YOLO Arena to Begumpet’s Chiraan Fort Club, from Jubilee Hills Convention Centre to Secunderabad’s AMR Planet Mall and Nanakramguda’s Flip Side Adventure Park — tickets are selling fast. Dandiya here is not just about dance; it’s food, music, fashion, and a festive carnival atmosphere rolled into one.

At Kondapur’s Sarath City Mall, Snow Kingdom hosts a snow dandiya inside its 32,000-square-foot icy spread. With snow rock climbing, snow sliding, and tobogganing alongside the dances, Gujaratis and Rajasthanis here are recreating their festive traditions in frosty wonder. Meanwhile, at Saraswati Mall, the Navabharat Dandiya Utsav marks the season with grandeur.

The Hyderabad Yuvak Sangham’s Dandiya Utsav 2025 in Vanasthalipuram offers guests unlimited mocktails, food, and even a pair of dandiya sticks. A towering 51-foot Durga idol, Bollywood-style DJ sets, and live singers ensure an electrifying mix of tradition and modernity. Similar events are being held at Jubilee Hills, Uppal, and Secunderabad, each staging their own spin on the festival.

Fitness and festivity

Dance isn’t just merrymaking; it’s wellness too, says Harika Puvvadi, MD of Snow Kingdom. According to her, dandiya relieves stress, energizes the body, and uplifts the spirit, making it a holistic form of celebration.

From Shamshabad’s Vaishnavi Convention and Resort to Kompally, Gandipet, and Gachibowli, venues are alive with dance, light, and music. The Rangthali Dandiya Night 2025, powered by Agarwal Packers & Movers and DRS Group, dazzles crowds with colour-lit performances. Tickets, available via BookMyShow, ensured that revellers could dance through 10 nights of nonstop festivities.

From Disco Dandiya at AMR Planet Mall to Raas Garba Vol. 7 at Bairamalguda, from Dandiya Mastii Season 3 at Pirzadiguda to Dil Daar Dandiya at Mallika Garden City, every corner of Hyderabad vibrates with music and movement. Even Tank Bund is set to host a vibrant Batukamma Garba-Dandiya show, reinforcing Hyderabad’s unique cultural cocktail.

VHP raises objections

Amid the joy, controversy brews. The Telangana unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has warned dandiya organisers not to allow non-Hindus to participate. Speaking to media, VHP spokesperson R. Shashidhar alleged that outsiders buy tickets, enter grounds, and engage in “love jihad” by misbehaving with Hindu girls. He demanded that all participants wear a tilak on their forehead for identification.

The VHP has urged police to deploy She Teams in plainclothes at dandiya venues, verify IDs of attendees, and even conduct breathalyzer tests. They warned that if organisers act otherwise, VHP would respond “appropriately.”