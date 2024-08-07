It’s an image — both traumatic and triumphant for entirely different reasons — that will be seared in our memory. The image of thousands of Bangladeshi protesters vandalising the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s founding father and former President — revered as ‘Bangabandhu’ (Friend of Bengal) — following Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and departure from the country.

Defying the nationwide curfew, the protesters climbed on Rahman’s statue, smashed it with hammers and, as if to add insult to the injury, garlanded him with a string of slippers.

One wonders how many of those men who indulged in the grotesque act of defacement actually know what Mujibur Rahman stood for, blinded as they are by the political discontent in the wake of the country’s attempt to give reservation to the freedom fighters and their descendants in government jobs — seen as a bid to benefit the members of the ruling Awami League — and united by their single-minded hatred for the party in power for the past 15 years.

Macron's promise

In June 2020, speaking for the first time on the issue of statues, French President Emmanuel Macron underlined that his country “will not take down statues.”

In his incredibly erudite, trenchant and fascinating piece — his review of the year 2020 — for Artforum, Spanish philosopher, curator, and trans activist Paul B Preciado reminded Macron of the 'First Law of Democratic Gravity: All statues fall down sooner or later’.

He evoked German writer WG Sebald, who had said that “monuments that represent the power some wield over others paradoxically contain in their violent and grandiloquent style the root of their own destruction” (paraphrased by Preciado).

“The iconoclastic gesture’s supremacy over any sculptural governmental decree is hidden but determinant. And the bigger the statue, the better the wreckage,” wrote Preciado.

Wring out the old, ring in the new

In the inexorable march of history, statues and monuments stand as silent sentinels, bearing witness to the triumphs and tragedies of bygone eras. And yet, we must understand that they are not mere inanimate objects. They are embodiments of power, ideology, and collective memory.

In the case of Rahman’s statue, it meant so much more. A collective dream of freedom. And a revolution that guaranteed it.

But, like the statues of other revolutionary leaders around the world before, it could not be immune to the ravages of time. Perhaps it, too, contained ‘the root’ of its own ‘destruction.’

The desecration of Rahman’s statue — a symbol of national pride and unity — is deplorable. It’s a profound insult to his legacy and the sentiments of millions who hold him in high regard. But it is not without historical precedent.

Historical precedent

Throughout history, statues have been toppled, defaced, and destroyed as a form of protest, rebellion, or simply as an expression of discontent.

The act of destruction, while seemingly destructive, can be seen as a form of venting out anger and frustration and perhaps also as a way of rewriting history and reclaiming public space by those yearning for change.

If Rahman’s revolution was an act of reclamation of a language and heritage, one can argue that the impulse to destroy his statue, too, could be rooted in a somewhat similar desire — to ring (or wring) out the old, and ring in the new symbols of power.

Perhaps, in the case of Rahman’s statue, the vandals sought to undermine his legacy and the secular values he championed. If one thinks about it, this act of iconoclasm reveals a deeper truth about the nature of power and its inherent fragility.

The statues that fell

The toppling of Confederate statues in the United States, the removal of colonial-era monuments in Africa, and the mutilation of statues of controversial figures, including Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin in Europe and the former Soviet Union, are all part of a broader reckoning with the past and its legacy.



They remind us that power, and even the attempts to immortalise it, is never absolute, and that monuments, however grand, are ultimately ephemeral.

The fall of Lenin statues across Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union during the late 20th century marked, well, the end of an era.

Lenin, as the architect of the Bolshevik Revolution, represented communist ideology and Soviet power. The dismantling of his statues symbolised the rejection of communist rule and the adoption of new political and economic systems.