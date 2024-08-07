Bangladesh LIVE: Mohammad Yunus to head interim government
Incidents of violence were reported across the country with death toll touching 440
A day after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday (August 6) dissolved Parliament and appointed Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus as the head of an interim government.
The decision was made in a meeting President Shahabuddin had with chiefs of the three services and a 13-member delegation of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Bangabhaban (presidential palace), President's press secretary Md. Joynal Abedin said late on night.
The other members of the interim government will be finalised after consultations with various political parties, the president's press secretary said.
While the Army took charge on Monday, incidents of violence were reported overnight in many parts of the country and the death toll due to the unrest since mid-July rose to 440.
A number of Hindu temples, households and businesses were vandalised, women assaulted and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League party headed by Hasina were killed in the violence in Bangladesh after she fled the country, according to two community leaders in Dhaka.
The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement that spearheaded the massive protests has earlier said that 84-year-old Yunus had agreed to head the interim government.
Yunus is currently out of the country but welcomed the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s regime, describing the development as the “second liberation" of the country.
Hasina, who landed in India on Monday, has been shifted to an unspecified location under tight security.
Briefing an all-party meeting on Tuesday, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Narendra Modi government has assured help to Hasina and has given her time to decide the future course of action.
Live Updates
- 7 Aug 2024 2:01 AM GMT
Air India, Vistara, IndiGo to operate scheduled flights to Dhaka today
Air India will operate its scheduled flights from Delhi to Dhaka on Wednesday and is also likely to operate a special flight to bring back people from the Bangladesh capital, according to sources.
Vistara and IndiGo will also operate their scheduled flights on Wednesday to Dhaka, which is witnessing a volatile situation amid protests.
On Tuesday, Air India operated its evening flight to Dhaka. It had cancelled the morning flight to the city.
As per schedule, Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka.
Both Vistara and IndiGo had cancelled their Tuesday flights to the Bangladesh capital.
Normally, IndiGo operates one daily flight from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai to Dhaka, and two daily services to the Bangladesh capital from Kolkata.
On Tuesday evening, Air India said it will operate its evening flights AI237/238 on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi sector.
In a statement, the carrier also said that due to the prevailing situation there, a one-time waiver on rescheduling is being offered to passengers having confirmed bookings on any of its flights to and from Dhaka between August 4 and 7. The offer will be applicable for tickets booked on or prior to August 5.
- 7 Aug 2024 1:59 AM GMT
What is happening in Bangladesh can happen here: Salman Khurshid
Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said what is happening in Bangladesh can happen in the country though "everything may look normal on the surface".
The former Union minister was speaking at the launch of academician Mujibur Rehman's book Shikwa-e-Hind: The Political Future of Indian Muslims.
"Everything may look normal in Kashmir. Everything may look normal here. We may be celebrating the victory, although of course some people believe that that victory or that success of 2024 was perhaps only marginal, perhaps a lot more needs to be done," he said. "The fact remains that under the surface there is something," he said.
"What's happening in Bangladesh can happen here... the spread in our country prevents things blowing up in the manner in which they've blown up in Bangladesh," he said.
- 7 Aug 2024 1:58 AM GMT
Deeply concerned about reports of violence in Bangladesh: US
The United States has expressed deep concerns about the continued violence in Bangladesh including attacks on members of religious or political groups and said it will be vital for the new government to credibly investigate all such instances and provide justice to victims.
"We are deeply concerned about continued reports of violence in Bangladesh – including violence directed at members of religious or political groups. We are equally concerned about reports of violence against police and law enforcement," a State Department spokesperson told PTI on Tuesday.
"We repeat our call for de-escalation on all sides and a return to calm. This is not a time for retribution or revenge," the spokesperson said in response to a question. "As a friend and partner to the Bangladeshi people, the United States will continue to support Bangladesh's democratic aspirations and promote respect for human rights for all," said the spokesperson.