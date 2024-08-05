All about ‘Bangabandhu’ Mujibur Rahman, Awami League, and birth of Bangladesh

After a month of bloody protests in Bangladesh that left at least 300 dead, Sheikh Hasina on Monday (August 5) resigned as the prime minister of the country and fled for her life to London, along with her sister. As the army chief announced her resignation, thousands of Bangladeshi protesters stormed her palatial residence, Ganabhaban, in Dhaka. They broke through the gates and vandalised the statue of her father ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first President of Bangladesh and the architect of its independence from Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War. He is known as the Father of the Nation in Bangladesh, and several of his statues and murals were defaced subsequently. As protesters tear down Awami League symbols and set fire to its office in retaliation against Hasina’s “autocratic” rule, here is all about Sheikh Mujib, the history of the party he formed, and the 1971 “Muktijuddho” (fight for freedom) that gave birth to the country that is facing one of its biggest challenges since then.

The 1971 Liberation War: A precursor The 1971 war had several precursors, one of the major ones being the Bengali language movement in 1952. When Pakistan was formed as a separate nation with a Muslim-majority population, as India gained freedom from the British in 1947, it spanned two separate land masses — East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), with an ethnic Bengali-dominated population, and West Pakistan, which is currently Pakistan. The latter was clearly the dominant force, and Bengalis were underrepresented in the Pakistani military and were often discriminated against in state policy. In a clear bid to Islamise the Bengali population — for which the Bengali identity held more importance — the government of Pakistan in 1948 ordained that Urdu would be the sole federal language, sparking extensive protests in East Pakistan. The matter reached its climax when police opened fire on student protesters and activists on February 21, 1952. After widespread civil unrest sparked by the deaths, the Pakistan government relented and granted official status to the Bengali language in 1956. February 21 is now observed as International Mother Language Day. The Language Movement became a forerunner to the assertion of Bengali national identity and the Bengali nationalist movement, which subsequently culminated in the Bangladesh Liberation War. Mujibur Rahman and Awami League Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, born in 1920 in Faridpur district in current Bangladesh, emerged as a student activist in what was then Bengal province under the British Raj. He was a member of the All-India Muslim League. But by 1949, Mujib was part of a liberal, secular, and leftwing faction of the Muslim League which later became the Awami League. The All-Pakistan Awami Muslim League was founded on June 23, 1949 in Old Dhaka. Sheikh Mujib was elected as one of its joint secretaries. However, the term “Muslim” was later dropped as the Awami League sought to represent Pakistan’s religious minorities, too, including Bengali Hindus and Pakistani Christians. The Awami League strongly backed the Bengali Language Movement and Sheikh Mujib played a key role in the protests on February 21, 1952.

A cyclone and an election Another precursor to the liberation war came in the form of Cyclone Bhola in 1970. It struck East Pakistan, killing an estimated 300,000–500,000 people because the Pakistan government failed to react with adequate precautions ahead of it. Then, in the Pakistani general elections held in December 1970, the Awami League won 167 of the 169 seats in East Pakistan, emerging as the single largest party in the federal parliament of Pakistan. With 167 seats, it was past the halfway mark of 150 seats in the 300-member parliament and had the right to form a government of its own and Mujib was widely considered as the Prime Ministerial candidate. However, West Pakistan refused to accept the mandate and President Yahya Khan indefinitely postponed the Assembly’s first sitting, which triggered an uprising in East Pakistan. Bangabandhu’s speech As Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Rangpur, and Khulna erupted in protest, Mujib addressed the people of East Pakistan on March 7, 1971, at the Race Course ground, now Suhrawardy Udyan. In his famous speech, Mujib said: “[We] gave blood in 1952; we won a mandate in 1954; but we were still not allowed to take up the reigns of this country.” Mujib did not declare independence outright, but said the Awami League would strive for it eventually. He also declared that the Awami League would collect taxes and form committees in every neighbourhood to organise resistance. “This time, the struggle is for our liberation. This time, the struggle is for our independence,” he famously said in that speech. Declaration of independence Following that, 17 days of civil disobedience, known as the “non-cooperation movement” took place across East Pakistan. The Awami League began to collect taxes and East Pakistan came under its de-facto control. The Pakistani military started preparing for a crackdown. On March 25, 1971, Yahya Khan declared martial law, banned the Awami League, and ordered the Pakistan Army to arrest Mujib and other Bengali leaders. The Pakistan Army launched Operation Searchlight. Mujib sent telegrams to Chittagong, where MA Hannan from the Awami League and Major Ziaur Rahman from the East Bengal Regiment announced the declaration of independence on his behalf. Mujib’s telegram said: “This may be my last message. From today, Bangladesh is independent. I call upon the people of Bangladesh wherever you might be and with whatever you have, to resist the army of occupation to the last. Your fight must go on until the last soldier of the Pakistan occupation army is expelled from the soil of Bangladesh and final victory is achieved.” Shortly after that, Mujib was arrested without any charges and flown to a prison in West Pakistan.

