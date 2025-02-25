A photo exhibition, ‘Kaana Katral (Learning to See),’ currently on at VR Chennai, showcases the photographs by 14 students taken over a period of six months. Curated by the Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation, the show began on February 14 and will be on view till March 16. An outcome of the Creative Professional Workshop programme by the Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB) Learning Lab, supported by Photo South Asia, the show marks a significant milestone for 14 students — from the Tamil Nadu Government MGR Film and Television Institute and Dr. MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women — who are presenting their first visual narratives.

'Kaana Katral' invites you to see through the students' eyes — perspectives that are both intimate and universal. Each frame explores themes of identity, place, memory, and daily life. By showcasing their first-ever works at an international biennale, they open a window into their artistic voices, welcoming us to witness and support the beginning of their journey as visual artists.

‘Giving students a strong foundation’

“The primary reason behind this programme was to give these students a strong foundation in a particular subject, allowing them to dive deep into it while learning more about the basics of photography, commercial photography, and photojournalism,” says Priya Banik, Programmes Lead at CPB.

She explains that while most colleges teach only the fundamentals and focus on becoming a commercial photographer, few provide guidance on developing as an artist. “We wanted to train them in how to become artists,” she adds. “So, we selected 20-25 students from the Tamil Nadu Government MGR Film and Television Institute and Dr. MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women, conducted a six-to-seven-month workshop, and trained them in visual storytelling and reel-making — ensuring they had a stepping stone into their careers post-college.”

Reflecting on their journey with these young minds, Priya shares that their goal was to help students find their artistic direction. “Some had an interest but weren’t sure about their career path. We wanted them to understand their passion and explore how they could turn it into a career in photography,” she says.

When asked why they chose to collaborate with government college students, Priya explains, “Private colleges already have better facilities and opportunities. Our goal was to provide free training to government college students, who often lack resources. We specifically identified colleges where students had an interest in photography and guided them in exploring a career in the field.”

Hidden Vision

The exhibition showcases projects that reflect not only the student-artists’ technical growth but also their personal and collective experiences, revealing the deep interconnections between lived realities and artistic expression. One such example is ‘Hidden Vision’ by Munira S, a third-year visual communication student from Dr. MGR Janaki College.

Her concept delves into the idea of beauty and perception, highlighting how vision — both literal and metaphorical — can sometimes be obscured. “By focusing solely on eyes, my photographs evoke curiosity about what remains unseen, inviting viewers to reflect on inner beauty and hidden depths.Through my lens, I want to evoke curiosity about the unseen, encouraging viewers to look beyond appearances and discover inner beauty,” says Munira.

Graceful Aging

Similarly, Revathi, a third-year visual communication student of Dr. MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women, also has a different story to tell. For her project, she chose to capture her grandmother’s lifestyle, which has always been a source of inspiration for her. “Despite her age, my grandma continues to work tirelessly for our family. She balances her work and household responsibilities remarkably well,” Revathi says.

“Through this project, I sought to document the essence of her daily life, capturing each moment that reflects her hard work and love. This photo series is not just a tribute to her efforts but also a heartfelt expression of my admiration and love for her,” she adds.

On Board

A.R. Nasreen Fathima, a third-year visual communication student from Dr MGR Janaki College, documents her travel experiences, capturing buses, tickets, and fleeting moments inside public transport. From expressions to moments of solitude, she found admiration in these everyday scenes.





“By documenting my travels, I capture the essence, especially the moments within public transport. From window views to the diverse passengers, my photography invites others to embrace the beautiful moments of everyday life,” Nasreen says.



“I stood back, observing the little details that often go unnoticed but hold a certain charm. One of the most intriguing aspects I noticed was the scribbles on the chairs — tiny marks left behind by strangers, each telling a silent story,” she adds.



Temporal Canvas

Don Yerick, a cinematography student at MGR Film and Television Institute, says that clicking pictures brings him immense joy — something words cannot fully express. Don says he has always wondered how art shapes a person’s life. After meeting painter P. Gopinath, whose work reflects his unbroken passion, Don saw how art becomes a part of who you are.

“Despite the changing seasons of life, his brush has always been by his side, a constant companion. In art, as in love, instinct is enough,” he adds.

The History of the Thirupachi Aruva (Sword)

Balasubramani S, a student from the MGR Film Institute, has a deep interest in documenting historical events and cultural heritage. His passion lies in capturing the stories that shape our past, especially those related to the Indian freedom struggle.

His project explores the history and significance of the Thirupaachi Aaruva, a sword that played a key role in the resistance against British rule, particularly during the time of Rani Velu Nachiyar of Sivaganga. Through a series of photographs, he has captured the story of the Aaruva, focusing on its craftsmanship, cultural importance, and the legacy of the warriors who wielded it.

“Through my photographs, I aim to highlight the Aaruva not just as a weapon but as a symbol of resistance and sacrifice. The sword represents the unwavering courage of those who fought for India’s freedom. The goal of this project is to preserve and share the history of the Thirupaachi Aaruva and the fighters who used it, paying tribute to their bravery and ensuring their story lives on,” Balasubramani says.

Witness



K. Deepak, a student at the Tamil Nadu Government M.G.R Film and Television Institute, enjoys observing people in large gatherings, such as festival celebrations or ceremonies. He finds joy in witnessing different people, their emotions, and their unique expressions.



On the day of the Chennai Airshow (October 6, 2024), many people were excited to witness the event with their families. Deepak was there too, but instead of watching the show, he observed the crowd around him — soaking in their joy, excitement, anticipation, and fatigue.



“While the airshow itself unfolded in the sky, I focused on the people — their joy, exhaustion, anticipation, and the unexpected toll the heat took on them,” he says. Through his work, he tells a story of human emotions amidst chaos, revealing how brief moments in massive crowds can offer a deeper perspective on large-scale spectacles.

Threads of Love

For Sindhu Chouthri, a final-year Visual Communication student at Dr. MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women, portrait photography is her passion. She strives to capture emotions and stories through her lens.

Her work explores her mother’s love for tailoring. “Her tailoring knowledge and passion are almost as old as I am. She doesn’t just stitch fabric — she weaves her love and emotions into every piece. This story is about my mother’s love for tailoring,” Sindhu says.