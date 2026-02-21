Artist Bharathesh G.D.’s new show, currently on at Gallery Sumukha in Bengaluru, brings together a body of work that is direct in tone and political in temperament. Titled “Pain Corporation of India,” the exhibition looks at how pain is produced, circulated and absorbed in contemporary society, particularly at a time when democracy, dissent and public opinion often feel staged or managed.

The 44-year-old artist, who grew up in Davanagere in central Karnataka and trained as a painter, has been working on the ideas behind this show for nearly six and a half years. “It largely started from a space of anger. I was not very happy about what was happening around us. The political landscape, the speed of change in society, and the way behaviour has shifted in the last 12 to 15 years — all of that affected me. The way demonetisation impacted some of us so deeply, raised a lot of questions for me. I had to turn to painting to express this,” explains Bharathesh. Inspired by cinema’s visual language Though the show appears overtly political with recurring images of inked fingers, Ashoka Chakras, slogans and mentions of Constitution articles and familiar symbols, Bharathesh insists that the works function as what he calls “meaning-making machines.” They invite viewers to enter at different points and construct their own reading. “Be it the plywood works or polythene works, they have multiple entry points. They look straightforward, but they are not. Whatever information you carry, whatever position you lean towards, you create a meaning from it,” says the artist, who had his previous solo in Mumbai last year.

Stacked Narratives: Pakoda Republic and Assorted Applications, Bharathesh GD

The exhibition is divided into several parts. One section consists of pencil drawings on paper. These are not finished works, he says, but preliminary explorations, “a laboratory of my thinking.” Text phrases such as “how to avoid democracy” or “masks of middlemen” appear alongside sketches and fragmented imagery. “I write something and sit with it. I ask myself if this idea can become an image. Or can this image turn into text? These drawings were spaces to test that,” he says. One of the drawings featuring pakodas alludes to PM Narendra Modi’s statement about how a pakoda seller is also employed. “A pakoda seller is selling pakodas because he doesn’t have a job,” states the artist.

Interestingly, many of these early drawings began with the idea of making masks. “You see the eyes in almost all of them. Initially, I wanted to cut them and turn them into wearable masks. But as the ideas developed, they demanded something else.” Also read: Himmat Shah obit: The sculptor who expanded boundaries of form, material That “something else” eventually took shape as plywood cutouts, which he calls “stacked narratives.” The fluorescent borders around these works are unmistakable references to South Indian cinema cut-outs. Growing up, Bharathesh was closely exposed to that visual culture. His father painted film hoardings, and as a fine arts student in Dharwad, Bharathesh himself assisted in painting cinema banners in Hubli. “I have seen cinema from the projection room. I know that visual language. The fluorescent green and yellow borders, the exaggerated forms — that language is unique to our cinema culture,” he says. The line between image and painting Bharathesh takes this public art form and transforms it into something subversive. The series of 10 plywood cutouts combine hybrid imagery; tongues pierced with screws, folded hands that could be praying or begging, dining tables that double up as cutting mats. “They are hybrid images that contain multiple references from popular culture. As you glance through them, you create your own inferences.” Also read: Tyeb Mehta at 100: The artist who took Indian art into the million-dollar club One work features hands fixed together with bolts. “We are confused: are we praying or begging?” he asks. The dining table references food politics, with plates generated through AI during the initial years of AI and then painted over: “I was curious about AI very early on. So I generated images using prompts and then painted on them. It became part of the work.” Bharathesh observes that we live in a time when image-making has become universal. “Earlier, photographers and painters generated images. Now everyone with a smartphone produces images every day. The line between an image and a painting is blurring. It’s a very challenging time to be a painter amidst AI, camera and printing machines and I wanted to take this challenge,” says the artist who has come back to painting after a long gap.



Stacked Narratives: I Just Said It To I Told You So, Bharathesh GD