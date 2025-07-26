Costume designer Himani Mehta Dehlvi says that if her father were alive and heard all the discussions about his art being at the top of the Indian art pyramid and fetching prices like they do, he would have had a hearty laugh about it. She is referring to her late father Tyeb Mehta (1925-2009), one of the major modern masters of India, the strength of whose creativity played a pivotal role in the birth of the Indian art market itself.

“He and my mother Sakina went through a lot of hardships to reach where they did but he never painted with commerce in mind. Even after the market picked up and people asked him to raise the price of his art, he remained unaffected and continued to paint in the same disciplined manner as before,” says Dehlvi. This is a landmark year both for Tyeb Mehta and for the Indian art market. While July 26 marks his centenary, 20 years ago, on September 21, 2005, his work Mahishasura sold for $1.584 million at a Christie’s auction in New York, becoming the first Indian work of art to cross the million dollar mark. That vital sale marked the birth of the Indian art market itself, which has not looked back ever since. Today, Mehta’s 1956 oil on canvas, titled Trussed Bull, is the second most expensive work of Indian art ever sold, fetching Rs 61.80 crore ($7.2 million) at a Saffronart auction in April this year; it’s an honour that it shares with Amrita Sher-Gil’s The Storyteller, which achieved the same figure at a Saffronart auction in September 2023. (The most expensive Indian work of art is M. F. Husain’s Untitled (Gram Yatra), that scooped up Rs 118.62 crore at a Christie’s auction in New York in March 2025). Knowing Tyeb Mehta’s art Even though Tyeb Mehta’s name is like an undetachable appendix of any conversation on the Indian art market, the business side of art was alien to his personality, as his daughter has already shared. Yet, his art came to assume great economic significance because it was superlative even in the rarefied field of major Indian modern masters, including the likes of S. H. Raza, M. F. Husain, V. S. Gaitonde, F. N. Souza, Krishen Khanna and Ram Kumar, to name just a few.

Tyeb Mehta’s 1956 oil on canvas, ‘Trussed Bull’, is the second most expensive work of Indian art ever sold.

Born in Kapadvanj in Gujarat, he was brought up in Bombay, where he studied at Sir J. J. School of Art. His daughter informs that Mehta had initially joined Sir J. J. to study art direction in cinema as he hailed from a family that ran cinema houses in Bombay, Poona and Gujarat. “But after getting acquainted with the arts department of the school, he decided to pursue actual practice of art,” she says, adding, “His first job too was as a film editor’s assistant at Famous Cinelabs in Bombay.” He would go on to make a 17-minute film for the Films Division, titled Koodal, which would win him the Filmfare Critics Award in 1970. Also read: How Amrita Sher-Gil, India’s Frida Kahlo, redefined modern Indian art By the time Mehta graduated from Sir J. J. School of Art in 1952, he was closely associated with the Progressive Artists’ Group, founded in 1947. He was thus a part of the generation of young Indian artists that was seeking to create a new idiom for modern art for their newly independent country. As their careers would testify in the decades to follow, almost all of them individually forged a new path for their art, and for the modern art vocabulary of India. Mehta’s art was impacted by the epochal political events of the time —initial euphoria of independence tinged with subsequent social and economic deprivation — that would find expression in his Falling Figures series of the 1960s-70s. Intense and laden with pathos, these works were a direct consequence of the trauma that the Partition of the subcontinent unleashed on the common man on the street. These works are characterised by the depiction of the human body mid-air, as if flung in space and tumbling towards some fearful destiny. This series is important in the development of Mehta’s individuated abstraction — it is characterised by flat colour planes and hints of geometric abstraction which formed the background for bodies in free fall. Its gradual evolution would lead to his next series, for which he is most famous, known as the Diagonal series. It is a more formalised essay in abstraction, where a diagonal is used deliberately to dislocate the protagonist figure and imbue the picture with a certain tension. Also read: Himmat Shah obit: The sculptor who expanded boundaries of form, material It is widely known that in 1970-71, after extended stays in London and New York, where he had been exposed to Francis Bacon’s distortion, and Abstract Expressionism, respectively, Mehta had returned to Bombay, where he was struggling to place his human figure in the context of modernist, geometrical abstraction.

Tyeb Mehta, Falling Figure With Bird, 2004