In one of Amrita Sher-Gil’s famous paintings, Three Girls (1935), three young women sit side by side, in quiet communion. One in green, the other two in deep vermilion. Their faces, etched with a sadness that seems to have seeped into their beings, hold stories unsaid — eyes cast inward, hands resting in soft resolve. They do not look at each other. They do not look atfsoft us.

Their forms are sculptural and soft, as if they might dissolve into the background at any moment. There is no overt suffering, no explicit drama that you notice in their expression. And yet, their silence seems louder than words. What are they waiting for? A future already decided for them? A life they did not choose? Sher-Gil lets us feel their longing in our bones.

Amrita Sher-Gil, one of the greatest avant-garde women artists of the early 20th century who died at just 28, left behind a body of work that was hauntingly mature. Today, her paintings are among the most expensive and sought-after works of Indian art. She is often called “India’s Frida Kahlo,” though the comparison, while convenient, is inadequate. A painter of suffering and selfhood, Sher-Gil was a storyteller, an intellectual, and a modernist who challenged the very foundations of Indian art.

But what is it about Amrita that has turned her into a legend? Why does her influence endure in a country that often sidelines women artists? And how does her work continue to shape the discourse around identity, feminism, and postcolonial modernism?

The unsaid, the unfinished, the unresolved

Born to a Sikh aristocrat father and a Hungarian-Jewish opera singer mother, Amrita Sher-Gil straddled cultures, continents, and conventions. Her father, Umrao Singh Sher-Gil of Majithia, belonged everywhere and nowhere. Born in 1870 into a Punjabi family, he devoted his life to intellectual pursuits — studying Sanskrit and Persian, engaging with Indian and Western philosophies, corresponding with MK Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, and aligning himself with Tolstoy’s ideas. Though sympathetic to Indian nationalism, it was intellectual cosmopolitanism that became his home turf.

Photography was his true passion. Over six decades, he took 80 self-portraits, creating a visual archive of selfhood. His later works rejected the colonial gaze, replacing it with an individuated vision where the family became both subject and world. His experiments in autochrome and stereoscopic imaging positioned him as an early innovator, though his contributions remained largely unrecognised in the history of Indian photography.

In 1985, filmmaker Kumar Shahani proposed a feature film on Amrita Sher-Gil, enlisting her nephew, artist Vivan Sundaram, as a collaborator. Their research led them through Budapest, Paris, Shimla, Saraya, and Lahore, tracing Amrita’s journey through the landscapes that shaped her. Hers is a story is defined by longing, exile, and artistic passion; desire is integral to this story.

Amrita stripped the veneer off beauty, off tradition, off comfort. She understood that colour could hold history, that posture could hold pain, that silence could be deafening. Like Three Girls, most of her works breathe with the unsaid, the unfinished, the unresolved. They are receptacles of moments caught between time — alive, waiting, watching.

An artist looking at herself

Umrao Singh first encountered his would-be wife Marie Antoinette Gottesman in Lahore in 1911. A poet and a photographer, he courted her through images — carefully composed portraits that documented their relationship as much as they shaped it. Nearly a decade earlier, he had captured himself in a striking self-portrait: bare-chested, hair lifted in his hands, “posing at the intersection of asceticism and seduction.”

For him, photography was both an act of possession and a practice of self-inquiry. His earliest photographs of Marie Antoinette situate her within an orientalised interior, reclining in an image of conjugal intimacy — an arrangement that reflects not only their relationship but his aesthetic sensibilities.

Artists have long framed themselves in their own creations. Amrita understood this instinctively. In photographs after Young Girls, she positioned herself between or behind her paintings, dissolving into her own vision. She became both the subject and the orchestrator of her own image. Photography, like painting, manipulates light to create form. Though primarily a painter, Amrita was deeply aware of the camera’s performative power.