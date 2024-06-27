Why rip currents are more dangerous than sharks

As summer warms up and beach enthusiasts head to the coastlines, the serene appeal of sunshine and surf masks a deadly danger lurking just beyond the shore - rip currents.

These swiftly moving streams of water, often underestimated for their perilous nature, claim more lives each year than any other ocean hazard, according to a report by the Associated Press (AP).

More dangerous than sharks

In comparison, approximately 80 unprovoked Shark attacks are reported worldwide.

Despite their infrequency, humans are not typically prey for sharks. Sharks primarily feed on small fish, invertebrates, seals, sea lions, and other marine mammals.

Incidents of shark attacks usually occur from curiosity or mistaken identity on the part of the shark.

Recently, tragedy struck Hutchinson Island in Florida, where six people lost their lives over a two-day period. Among them were a Pennsylvania couple vacationing with their six children and three young men from Alabama enjoying a holiday in the Panhandle, local authorities told AP.

Formidable threat

Rip currents are accountable for around 100 drownings annually along American beaches, according to the United States Lifesaving Association.

These currents pose a formidable threat due to their ability to swiftly take swimmers away from the safety of the shore and are responsible for over 80 percent of beach rescues each year, the AP report says.

Rip currents form at low spots or breaks in sandbars, as well as near structures like groins, jetties, and piers.

They can occur at any beach with breaking waves. Rip currents have also been found lurking in deceptively calm surface waters, even on sunny days.

Fast and deadly

Experts caution that rip currents can move as fast as eight feet per second (3.2 meters per second). This exceeds swimming capabilities of even the strongest athletes.

"If you find yourself caught in one and attempt to swim directly back to shore, you'll be powerless against its force," Daniel Barnickel of Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue told AP.

Stay calm

Survival strategies stress the importance of staying calm and avoiding panic. Lifeguards advise swimmers caught in a rip current to swim parallel to the shoreline until they escape its pull, rather than exhausting themselves by attempting to swim directly against it.

Looking out for lifeguard stations and swimming within guarded areas are recommended precautions. Most rescues occur beyond these safe zones.

Warning signals

To increase public awareness and safety, warning systems utilising coloured flags indicate beach conditions.

Red flags indicate high hazards, yellow flags denote moderate risks, and green flags mean low dangers. Purple flags warn of hazardous marine life, while double red flags signal beach closures.

Forecasting models

The Associated Press report also adds that National Weather Service employs advanced forecasting models to predict rip current risks up to six days in advance across various coastal regions - including the East and Gulf Coasts, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and Guam. This proactive approach reduces risks and enhance beach safety, particularly during high-risk periods.

NOAA scientist Gregory Dusek, developer of the model, pointed out the impact of advanced rip current forecasting.

"Before this, forecasters were manually predicting rip currents on a large oceanic scale twice daily, looking only a day or two ahead. The earlier prediction has the potential to immensely raise awareness and decrease drownings,” Dusek told AP.

‘Never underestimate ocean’s power’

Despite the inclination to assist struggling swimmers caught in rip currents, experts advise against attempting rescues without proper training and equipment. "It's essential to locate a lifeguard or call 911 if you spot someone in distress," Barnickel told AP. "Never underestimate the ocean's power or overestimate your abilities."

As beach season unfolds and families gather by the shore, vigilance and respect for ocean safety remain paramount. Understanding the dynamics of rip currents and adhering to safety protocols can ensure that beach outings are enjoyed responsibly and without tragedy, the report concludes.