Explained: How ED’s new QR-coded summons system protects citizens from scammers

The Union Finance Ministry on Thursday (November 20) cautioned citizens about an increase in incidents involving fake summons being circulated in the name of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for cheating and extortion.

The ministry has issued a set of measures to help the public verify the authenticity of summons issued by the law enforcement agency.

In a post on X, the Finance Ministry noted that these forged documents often closely resemble genuine ED notices, making it difficult for people to distinguish between real and fake ones.

New system-generated summons

The move follows several reports of individuals circulating fake summons in the name of the ED to defraud or extort money from unsuspecting people.

To tackle this, the ED has introduced a new system for issuing summons. Aimed at protecting individuals from fraudsters, the agency has rolled out system-generated summons featuring a QR code and a unique passcode.

Each system-generated summons will carry the issuing officer’s signature, stamp, official email ID and contact number.

Citizens can verify the authenticity of an ED summons either by scanning the QR code printed on the document or by visiting the official ED website. The initiative seeks to restore public confidence and enhance transparency in the ED’s legal processes.

How to verify ED summons

The ED stated that officials have been instructed to issue summons only through this system, except in exceptional cases. Each system-generated summons will carry the official's signature, stamp, email ID, and phone number for correspondence.

Individuals can verify the authenticity of the summons by either scanning the QR code or by entering the details of the summons online. If the summons is genuine, its contents, including the name of the person summoned and other relevant details, will be displayed on the screen.

Verification can be conducted 24 hours after the summons is issued, excluding weekends and public holidays. Alternatively, citizens may use the ‘Verify Your Summons’ option on https://enforcementdirectorate.gov.in/ and then enter the summons number along with the unique passcode printed on the document.

If the details are correct, the contents of the summons, such as the name of the summoned party and officer details, will appear on the screen.

Designated point of contact

In cases where the summons cannot be generated through the system, recipients may verify authenticity by contacting the ED’s designated point of contact via telephone or email.

Assistant Director Rahul Verma has been designated as the point of contact at the ED headquarters in New Delhi. He can be reached at adinv2-ed@gov.in or on 011-23339172 for verification purposes.

This initiative is intended to help individuals confirm the authenticity of summons issued under Section 50(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), and Section 37 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA).

Why a new verification system?

This initiative comes in response to a spate of cases involving scammers impersonating ED officials and issuing fake summons with the intention of cheating or extortion. It aims to ensure that fraudulent elements cannot exploit citizens through counterfeit documents.

“During the course of investigation, summons are issued by the Enforcement Directorate under Section 50(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) and Section 37 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA). However, multiple instances have come to the notice of the ED wherein certain ‘unscrupulous’ persons have sent summonses to individuals with the motive of cheating or extortion,” the agency said on Wednesday.

“These fake summonses are often similar to the genuine ones issued by the ED, making it difficult for individuals to differentiate between the two. To enable individuals to verify the authenticity of the summonses received by them, the ED has implemented a mechanism of system-generated summons, which carry a QR code and a unique passcode,” it added.

No such thing as digital arrest

Reiterating safety guidelines, the ED clarified that it does not conduct digital or online arrests, urging the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to fraudsters impersonating agency officials.

"It is noticed that scammers are defrauding the common public in the name of digital arrest by showing fake arrest orders issued by law enforcement agencies, including ED, and impersonating as ED officers," according to an ED press release

"It is reiterated that arrests made by ED are done after following due procedure and are done physically in person. There is no concept of digital arrest or online arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002," the statement added.

"The ED does not conduct digital or online arrests. Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and not fall prey to fraudsters impersonating ED officials," the Finance Ministry statement reaffirmed.