Saif wasn’t safe, but you can be: What to do if a burglar breaks into your house?

The shocking assault on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who got brutally stabbed by an intruder in the safe haven of his Bandra home despite the presence of a four-layer security system, has not only left the celebrity circle in jitters, but also alarmed the general public who perhaps are at a greater risk of such attacks.

The armed intruder, bypassing security checks, not only sneaked into the actor’s residence, but walked all the way to his son’s room, and had enough time to demand a ransom of Rs 1 crore, attack two helpers and stab Saif before fleeing.

With the incident at Saif’s house being a reminder that anyone, celebrity or not, can fall victim to a burglary attack, here are some ways you could possibly take if an intruder breaks into your house:

Stay calm, confirm the home invasion

Do not panic, and first confirm that your home has indeed been invaded. That doesn’t mean walking straight to the spot from where the suspected intruder is making noises. Stay where you are and try listening to sounds to place the intruder’s location inside your house. Tune in to sounds of grills or doors opening, turning of knobs or for screeching of latches or drawers or sounds on the stairs. If you have CCTV cameras installed outside or inside your house and can access the visuals on your phone, use them to see if a stranger has broken into your house. Do these while staying safe and quiet.

Do not engage. Run

Unless you are really competent in disarming an armed assailant or in hand-to-hand combat, leave the house once you confirm it has been invaded by a stranger and try to take your family to a safer place.

Move out swiftly, but quietly. It is preferable if you carry your phone, but do not go back into the house if you haven’t. Borrow the neighbour’s phone to make calls later.

Once safe, immediately dial 100, the police control room, which will then patch you up with the nearest PCR vehicle. Give them your exact address and details of the intrusion/burglary.

While most burglars do not come with the intention to kill and want minimal confrontation, an armed burglary attack could almost be like a terrorist attack where the intruder may choose to attack you or kill you if he sees you as a threat to their motives. It is not advisable to engage with burglars in person as you do not know their real intentions and they possibly may be armed too.

For any emergency, call 100.

Lock yourself in

As it may not be possible for everyone to escape in time, once you have learned that a burglar has entered the house, shut yourself and your family in a safe place, preferably in a room or stay out of the intruder’s sight.

Secure the room by locking its doors and windows and barricade the entry points by placing heavy furniture like cots, study tables and sofas in front of it. Stay as quiet as possible to avoid detection.

Pay close attention to the burglar’s movements as he might be moving from one part of the house to another and may soon reach the part you have hidden yourself in.

Switch off your mobile phones or keep them on silent or vibration mode. Use the phone only to call the police. While doing it, stay where you are and avoid moving as it will draw attention of the burglar to your hideout.

The same technique is used in safety (escape, hide tell) drills to escape terrorist attacks in countries like New Zealand and Australia.

Confrontation the last resort

Confronting the intruder should be your last option. The best option is to stay out of the intruder’s way and make yourself safe.

In case you have no other option but to confront the intruder, use an authoritative voice asking him to leave or to tell that you have called the police, and a team should be reaching soon. This may scare the intruder and encourage him to leave the house.

Using scare tactics like triggering the house’s security alarm, if you have one, may also frighten the intruder.

Pick up a weapon like a cricket bat or a fire extinguisher or any other tool which you believe may incapacitate or disarm the intruder in case he is armed and is planning to attack you. Get chilli powder or pepper spray if you are near the kitchen. Do not go into the kitchen to get them. Keeping pepper sprays or bats in the bedrooms or accessible areas around the house in advance may home handy during such emergencies.

Do not be the first to show the weapon to the intruder or strike. Strike only if there is a danger of being attacked. Attack weak points like the groin, eyes or nose.

Keeping a plan ready

A stitch in time saves nine. As the popular adage suggests, it is always recommended to ensure protective measures in advance to prevent your home from being invaded and your loved ones falling prey to aggressors.

Plan a possible escape strategy with your family members for a home invasion situation and use different scenarios. All members must know where to exit the house from and ways to defend themselves in case they come face to face with the intruder.

If you think your home is a potential target for robbers, install an alarm system as well as CCTV cameras at strategic points. Burglars are usually wary of CCTV cameras and alarm systems as they act as a deterrent and increase the intruders’ chances of getting caught.