The Federal
x

Bengaluru: Miscreants open fire at jewellery shop owner as robbery attempt turns violent

Appuram, the shop owner, and Abhiram were injured in the attack. Both have been hospitalised and Appuram is in critical condition.

The Federal
14 March 2024 1:28 PM GMT


BengaluruJewellery shopKarnataka
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X