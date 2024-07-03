Hathras stampede: Who is cop turned religious preacher Bhole Baba?

Narayan Saakar Hari or Bhole Baba, the self-styled godman who led the religious congregation at Hathras in which 121 people died in a stampede, and is currently absconding, is a former policeman who turned to spirituality.

However, this Baba, who became very popular attracting even senior political leaders to his meetings, did not don saffron clothes and kept a low-profile. He also did not have a very prominent social media presence. Despite a large following of devotees, information about his life is scarce and seems to be under wraps.

What was unusual about this Baba is that he dressed up in a white suit or a simple white kurta and operated out of the glare of the media. So, who is this shadowy figure who has wreaked havoc on so many lives?

Baba's background

Bhole Baba’s real name is Surajpal. He is a native of Bahadur Nagar in Kasganj district, and is the son a farmer. He joined the UP police and was a head constable working with the Intelligence Unit for nearly two decades, according to reports.

In 1999, he took voluntary retirement from the service, changed his name to Narayan Saakar Hari and began conducting satsangs (religious sermons). He told his devotees that he felt an inclination towards spirituality and world peace and he gave up his job to walk on a spiritual path.

He has no children and takes his wife Prem Bati along with him wherever he goes and there are pictures on social media showing her seated beside him at a 'satsang'. Surajpal belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

One of Surajpal's three brothers died and he set up a Trust and appointed a caretaker for his property in Bahadurgarh where his ashram is located, the police told PTI.

He also claims he does not keep any money offered to him by followers at his satsangs and distributes it among his followers.

Who are his followers?

Bhole Baba has a substantial following among poor people in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, especially in areas like Agra and Aligarh division of Braj region. Though he lacks an official presence on social media, Facebook and YouTube are filled with clips of his preachings, and there are updates about his upcoming satsangs. There are also tributes to his alleged divine powers to relieve human suffering.

How he allegedly helped a poor man pay up his ₹4 lakh loan which he had taken to start a business which had failed.

After he established his ashram in Bahadur Nagar, Bhole Baba's fame grew rapidly among the poor and deprived sections and lakhs of people became his followers, according to locals.

Various MPs and MLA are believed to have attended his ‘satsang’, which are mostly organised on Tuesdays. From former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, senior political and influential figures have often visited his congregations to woo the electorate that are under his sway.



