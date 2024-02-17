Explained: Why Tamil Nadu has banned production and sale of cotton candy

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday (February 17) imposed a ban on the production and sale of cotton candy and food items with colour additives due to the presence of a toxic textile dye, Rhodamine B, which could be harmful to people’s health.

The decision was taken after the results of tests conducted by a government lab confirmed the presence of the textile dye, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. The move comes days after the Puducherry government imposed a ban on the candy, which is very popular among children, contending that they were “very harmful” to kids.



Since the candies that were sold in Puducherry were manufactured in Tamil Nadu, the state government sent samples of the food items for testing.



The government had examined cotton and other coloured candy varieties following reports indicating the presence of harmful chemicals in them. “The test result says Rhodamine B is present in the cotton candy and food items with colour additives. According to the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, this is an unsafe food with poor standards,” Subramanian said.



It is a punishable offence under the FSSA to use Rhodamine B in food, packing, export and sales. “Therefore food safety officers are directed by the food safety department secretary to conduct inspection and take strict action under the FSSA,” a press release read.

What is Rhodamine B, a cancer-causing compound found in cotton candy?



Rhodamine B is a synthetic dye commonly used in various industries for its vibrant pink-to-red colour and fluorescent properties. These are extensively used in textiles, inks, and cosmetics.



According to the National Institute of Health, Rhodamine B, also commonly known as RhB, is a chemical compound, which is used for colour purposes. After entering the body with food, it has a distributed effect on cells and tissues. Prolonged consumption of RhB-contaminated food can cause cancer or liver damage. Its presence in excess can lead to poisoning-like conditions.

It is often used illegally in food products as a cheaper food colouring agent. This practice is particularly prevalent in the areas where food safety regulations may not be strictly enforced.



Rhodamine B may have hit the headlines due to its presence in cotton candy but it is used in many other processed foods such as sweets, coloured candies, red chillies, chili powder, curry powder, sauces, and many more, where its bright red colour can be used to deceive consumers or enhance the visual appeal of the product.

What are the ill effects of Rhodamine B?



Rhodamine B is toxic to the human body. It often enters the body when mixed with food, thereby causing oxidative stress on cells and tissues. The use of Rhodamine B in food for a long time leads to liver dysfunction or cancer, and when exposed to large amounts over a short period, it results in acute poisoning.



Rhodamine B causes various health problems such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cancer, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, liver dysfunction, hormonal imbalance, premature birth, decreased immunity, nervous system development disorders, mental health problems, and learning disabilities/cognitive dysfunction.



It has numerous neurological side effects, including confusion and memory loss, which manifest slowly over time. Rhodamine B when consumed regularly or in large quantities can increase risk of allergies, neurotoxicity, organ damage and cancer. Talking to The Federal, Satheesh Kumar from the Chennai District Food Safety Department said, “Artificial colouring agents like Rhodamine-B are not easily eliminated from the body. Instead, they can linger in the kidneys, liver, and stomach for approximately 50-70 days. Over a period of time, these substances can cause damage to tissues, potentially leading to organ failure and an increased risk of cancer.”

What are the symptoms of Rhodamine B poisoning?



Following are the symptoms of Rhodamine B poisoning



1. Skin irritation – redness, itching, and rashes



2. Eye irritation – redness, watering, and discomfort (if it comes in direct contact with the eyes)



3. Nausea and vomiting



4. Sharp or cramping abdominal pain, accompanied by discomfort or bloating

5. Yellowing of the skin (jaundice)

6. Symptoms of allergic reactions such as hives, swelling of the face, lips, tongue, or throat, and difficulty breathing