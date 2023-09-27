Explained: Why Shashi Tharoor is seeking legal advice against Vivek Agnihotri

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in an X (Twitter) post on Wednesday (September 27) wrote that he was “seeking legal advice” against filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri over the latter’s remarks suggesting that Tharoor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promoted foreign vaccines in lieu of money. Here is what the row is about. Vivek Agnihotri’s remarks Agnihotri, whose latest film The Vaccine War is slated to release on Thursday (September 28), made the allegation in a recent interview given to a media house. In a clip from the interview that has gone viral, Vivek Agnihotri says that he has no objection to celebrities promoting a product in exchange for money, but people holding constitutional posts should not do it.

For his movie promotion, Vivek Agnihotri has accused Dr. @ShashiTharoor that he promoted foreign vaccines by taking money from the companies. Sir, you should drag this man to court for making such false accusations against you. He named @ArvindKejriwal too.By the way, for… pic.twitter.com/MFZnvHDvGx — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) September 26, 2023

“If a right-wing person promotes [Shah Rukh Khan’s film] Jawaan for some money, that’s not a problem. They are just earning some money. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and cricketers like Virat Kohli promote products that they don’t use and never will. That’s a business give and take. But it is very concerning if people holding Constitutional posts take money to promote something against the interest of the country,” Agnihotri can be heard saying. Next, prodded by the interviewer, Agnihotri names Kejriwal and Tharoor as two people holding Constitutional posts who have done so. Agnihotri even asserts that he is telling the truth. “We have shown everything in the movie. Certain things are blurred in the Indian version since we cannot show those, but in the overseas version, it is all there,” Agnihotri says.

It is a obviously a cheap bid for publicity, but the concern is that once a lie is repeated often enough, some people will start to believe it. Am seeking legal advice. https://t.co/aCsr3D0LYK — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 27, 2023