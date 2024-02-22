Trisha files defamation suit against politician AV Raju; seeks compensation, public apology
Leading south actor Trisha Krishnan has kept her word and filed a defamation suit against ex-AIADMK functionary AV Raju for his allegations against her at a recent press conference
Leading south actor Trisha Krishnan has kept her word and filed a defamation suit against ex-AIADMK functionary AV Raju and has sought compensation for his allegations against her in a press conference.
Trisha, who had earlier forgiven actor Mansoor Khan for making derogatory comments against her after his apology, seems to be in no mood to forgive. She also demanded an “unconditional apology” from Raju, which has to be made not later than 24 hours. In her notice, her lawyers have asked Raju to publish the apology in a reputed English newspaper and a Tamil daily with a circulation of more than 5 lakh copies.
She has called the allegations made by him against her "slanderous, vituperative and libellious".
According to the lawyer’s notice, which the actor also posted on X, she has asked him to post YouTube videos and release electronic media inteviews publishing his “unconditional apology” with the same prominence with which he had made the allegations against her.
In a legal notice reportedly hand-delivered to AV Raju at his Salem address, Trisha has sought compensation for the “loss of reputation” and for causing her “mental agony”. Though, the amount she has demanded has been blurred, her lawyers have asked Raju to pay her the compensation within four days of getting the notice.
The allegation
Raju, the recently sacked Salem West union secretary, made alleged snide remarks against Trisha, claiming that she was brought to a resort on the insistence of an AIADMK MLA for money. He made these allegations while targeting Salem West MLA G Venkatachalam in a video interview, which went viral.
A furious Trisha took to X to post: "It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department (sic)."
Women as soft targets
Many social media users had lambasted Raju for his comments and criticised the way politicians used "women as soft targets”.
One social media user pointed out: "The reporters were stationed outside Koovathur resort. How could they bring a famous actress there without anyone noticing? Such baseless allegations can tarnish an individual's reputation and cause immense distress!" Actor and director Cheran too called for the arrest of AV Raju for spreading rumours about Trisha without any evidence.
Earlier too, actor Mansoor Khan had said in an interview that he regretted not getting to do a rape or bedroom scene with her in the blockbuster 'Leo'.
Remove all allegations from media
In her legal notice to Raju, Trisha has asked him to take all the steps to remove all the allegations against her that has appeared in various media (print, electronic and social) at his own cost. Moreover, she warned that if he failed to comply she would next initiate civil and criminal proceedings against him.