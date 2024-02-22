Trisha files defamation suit against politician AV Raju; seeks compensation, public apology

Leading south actor Trisha Krishnan has kept her word and filed a defamation suit against ex-AIADMK functionary AV Raju and has sought compensation for his allegations against her in a press conference.

Trisha, who had earlier forgiven actor Mansoor Khan for making derogatory comments against her after his apology, seems to be in no mood to forgive. She also demanded an “unconditional apology” from Raju, which has to be made not later than 24 hours. In her notice, her lawyers have asked Raju to publish the apology in a reputed English newspaper and a Tamil daily with a circulation of more than 5 lakh copies. She has called the allegations made by him against her "slanderous, vituperative and libellious". According to the lawyer’s notice, which the actor also posted on X, she has asked him to post YouTube videos and release electronic media inteviews publishing his “unconditional apology” with the same prominence with which he had made the allegations against her. In a legal notice reportedly hand-delivered to AV Raju at his Salem address, Trisha has sought compensation for the “loss of reputation” and for causing her “mental agony”. Though, the amount she has demanded has been blurred, her lawyers have asked Raju to pay her the compensation within four days of getting the notice.