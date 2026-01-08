Ram Gopal Varma on 'Toxic': No male director man enough to be compared with Geethu Mohandas

The promo of Yash’s upcoming film, 'Toxic', has been racking up millions of views within hours of its release today, which coincides with the Kannada superstar's 40th birthday.

While a certain section of viewers have criticised the teaser for being explicit, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for his controversial remarks, has praised the promo and the film's director, Geethu Mohandas.

Mohandas, who is an actor turned director, is widely known for her Malayalam film, Moothon (2019). Varma said in a tweet that no male director is man enough to be compared to Geetu Mohandas.

'Symbol of women empowerment'

In a tweet on X (Formerly Twitter), Ram Gopal Varma claimed that he can’t believe a woman has shot the promo. He went on to call Geethu Mohandas as the ‘ultimate symbol of women empowerment’.

He wrote, “After seeing the @TheNameIsYash starring trailer of #Toxic I have no doubt that @GeethuMohandas_ is the ultimate symbol of Women Empowerment ..No Male director is Man enough in comparison to this Woman .. I still can’t believe she shot this (sic).”

After seeing the @TheNameIsYash starring trailer of #Toxic I have no doubt that @GeethuMohandas_ is the ultimate symbol of Women Empowerment ..No Male director is Man enough in comparison to this Woman .. I still can’t believe she shot this 👇🏻 😳 https://t.co/ZxyxU8Da40 pic.twitter.com/qzFUcv9JIb — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 8, 2026

Other than RGV, the promo has also received thumbs up from filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his films, Animal and Arjun Reddy.

Vanga wrote on X, “TOXIC teaser just knocked me out. Style. Attitude. Chaos. Happy Birthday Yash (sic).”

Major talking point

On the other hand, many viewers on the internet have lashed out at the promo for the explicit intimate scene in a car, which has raised questions about online censorship.

While the reaction towards the teaser is divided, the promo continues to be a major talking point on social media, further stoking anticipation for the release of the film on March 19, during the Ugadi festival.

The film marks the return of Yash to the silver screen after KGF: Chapter 2, which was released in 2022.

Other than Yash, the film also stars Nayanthara, Rukmani Vasanth, Kiara Advani, and Huma Quareshi in lead roles. KVN Productions, which has also bankrolled Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, is producing the film in a collaboration with Monster Mind Creations.