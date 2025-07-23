Suriya turns 50: Kollywood star celebrates milestone birthday today

Even as Kollywood star Suriya celebrates his 50th birthday today (July 23), social media platforms buzzed with warm wishes from fans, fellow actors, and filmmakers to the actor.

The milestone birthday marks not only his age but also a career that has continually evolved, reaffirming his place as one of Tamil cinema’s most beloved and versatile performers.

Early life and career

Born as Saravanan to veteran actor Sivakumar and Lakshmi, Suriya stepped into the world of cinema in 1997 with Nerrukku Ner, directed by Vasanth.

To avoid confusion with another actor, producer Mani Ratnam suggested the screen name ‘Suriya’.

Initially seen in romantic dramas like Poovellam Kettuppar and Uyirile Kalanthathu, he broke into the action genre with Bala’s Nandhaa, which earned him critical acclaim.

Breakthrough performances

The turning point in Suriya’s career came with Gautham Menon’s Kaakha Kaakha (2003), where he portrayed a gritty police officer.

Over the years, Suriya has taken on roles that push boundaries, earning both critical and commercial acclaim. His standout performances include:

Soorarai Pottru: Inspired by Captain GR Gopinath’s life, Suriya’s portrayal of 'Maara', an idealist wanting to make flying affordable, was widely celebrated.

Jai Bhim: A powerful legal drama that exposed the harsh realities of caste discrimination, in which Suriya played a lawyer fighting for the rights of an oppressed tribal woman.

Ghajini: A psychological thriller where Suriya played a man with short-term memory loss, out to avenge his lover’s murder.

24: A sci-fi entertainer featuring Suriya in three roles, highlighting his versatility.

Pithamagan: This critically acclaimed film showcased Suriya's depth as an actor, with him playing a man who brings warmth into an orphan’s emotionally barren world.

Singam series: Mass appeal at its peak, Suriya’s portrayal of Durai Singam remains iconic in Tamil action cinema.

Teaser update

To mark the actor’s milestone birthday, the makers of his next multilingual action drama Karuppu have dropped a teaser of the film.

The poster released earlier shows Suriya in a vintage rural look — in a black shirt and lungi — bringing back the raw mass appeal of Tamil cinema’s golden days. Trisha plays the female lead.

Directed by RJ Balaji and produced under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner, Karuppu promises to be another exciting chapter in Suriya’s journey.