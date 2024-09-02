Rajinikanth face of Tamil cinema for 50 yrs: Suriya makes way for 'Vettaiyan's release

Asserting that 'Rajinikanth is the face of Tamil cinema', Tamil star Suriya announced that he would gladly defer the release of his much-hyped about film, 'Kanguva', to avoid a clash with the superstar’s ‘Vettaiyan’ on October 10.

Suriya's film, directed by Siruthai Siva, was gearing up for a clash with Rajnikanth’s 'Vettaiyan' on October 10. At a recent audio launch of his brother Karthi’s film ‘Meiyazhagan’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, Suriya, requested his fans to stand by his decision to make way for Rajinikanth since he is a senior to him.

"Rajini sir has been the face of Tamil cinema for the past 50 years.To respect his stature and charisma, I would leave the date for him," he declared.

In his address, Suriya said, “On October 10, ‘Vettaiyan’ is coming. We should give way to the film out of respect. He (Rajinikanth) is senior to me. He came to act when I was born. He has been an identity of Tamil cinema for over 50 years. I think it’s best if the superstar’s film comes out first. I believe you will be with me.”

Hard work

Further, he spoke about the hard work that has gone into the making of 'Kanguva'. “For over two and a half years, more than 1,000 people have worked hard day and night for ‘Kanguva’ just to present a special film in Tamil cinema. From Siva to the entire cast and crew, they worked so hard in testing climatic conditions for two and a half years. I have a strong belief that hard work will not go away," he said, adding that he was sure the audience will give that love and respect when it is released.