Kanguva review: Suriya's performance stands out in mediocre period fantasy

Director Siva, who has made commercial potboilers like Siruthai, Veeram, and Viswasam, is back with period action fantasy Kanguva.

This time too, true to form, he has incorporated the same commercial ingredients in his latest venture but takes us back in time to an era not explored in Indian cinema!

The story

Kanguva (Suriya) is the Prince of the Perumachi clan. In 1070 AD, when Romanians search for the right time and place to invade India, they choose Perumachi island to set up their base. But, they have to contend with the fierce and united Kanguva clan and that is a challenging task.

So, Romanians seek the help of Kanguva's rival king Udhiran (Bobby Deol).

Meanwhile, the film also switches to 2024, where Francis (Suriya again), a bounty hunter, is in trouble after a young boy finds him murdering a criminal. The boy is also connected to Francis in his past life in 1070 AD. What happens to the Perumachi clan? Who wins in the battle between Kanguva and Udhiran? Who is the boy?

Kanguva. In a nutshell, that is the plotline of director Siva's

What works, what doesn't

Kanguva belongs to Suriya, who elevates the screenplay with his towering screen presence and earnest performance.

Siva's story canvas is vast but in a runtime of 155 minutes, it's difficult to pack everything but he manages to convey the core plot to an extent. Though, at a surface level, the story may seem like a battle between two clans, the film is also about valour and the true intent behind promises, which then becomes an everlasting force leading to a possible reincarnation.

This is what Kanguva is based upon. The present-day portions of Kanguva, especially in the first half, of test our patience. None of these scenes keep the adrenaline levels up.

The film picks up momentum only when the focus shifts to the period portions.

Period portions stand out

Truly, Suriya has given his heart and soul to the film and is undoubtedly the anchor of Kanguva. Bobby Deol has limited scope to perform as his portions are very few but whenever he appears on the screen, he scores well. The young boy's acting skills are impressive while the rest of the actors leave you cold.

After Kalki, Disha Patani disappoints in Kanguva as well. Predictably, she has been primarily used as a glam doll in most of the films.

Though the period portions stand out, there are only a few scenes, like the introduction of Suriya, that stick in the mind. The main conflicts in the film unfold only in the second half.

The scene where the Perumachi clan women fight against Rudhran's son (Vatsan) is impressive. The pre-climax fight between Suriya and Bobby Deol is another fantastically mounted sequence. Another action scene, where Suriya uses his deep knowledge of the forest to wipe out hundreds of men from the enemy camp, is also admirable.

Surprise cameo

Siva has also cleverly introduced Karthi as a surprise cameo in the climax by connecting the present and period portions, which is probably paving the way for the second part of Kanguva.

Technically, the film's grand production values are meant to stun the viewer, which they do. But, the cinematography could have done with some better lighting, as cinematographer Vetri seemed to have gone in for natural lighting and in some places it doesn't work. Devi Sri Prasad's background is loud and jarring while his songs are passable. Supreme Sundar's stunts are meticulous and invigorating.

In all, Kanguva is an average period action fantasy that has its moments. But sloppy writing, lack of character development and poor execution bring down the film. It ends up lacking depth and the only saving grace being Suriya's masterful performance that stands out.