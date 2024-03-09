Success of HanuMan, Kantara and Karthikeya prompts makers to go for sequels and prequels

HanuMan, Prasanth Varma's Telugu action drama film, did wonders at the global box office, grossing close to Rs 300 crore worldwide. Its success followed Kantara and Karthikeya 2, both of which had a mythological element.

Riding high on their success, the makers of these films are now contemplating sequels and prequels of these three movies. A sequel to HanuMan has already been announced. Similarly, decks are being cleared for the production of Karthikeya 3 as well.



The work on the prequel to Kantara is also underway. The movie will offer a divine spiritual experience. Kantara has earned praise not only in India but also in many countries around the world. Rishabh ShettyThe film was a resounding success in all the languages in which it was released. Shetty's performance in the climax had the audience on edge of their seats.



Now, ‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1’ is being made in seven languages, including English. The filmmakers have already released its first look in seven languages. Shetty has once again surprised by exceeding all expectations as he is scary in the form of a warrior. He appeared like an avatar of Lord Shiva who looks at the moon shining in the sky. Subsequently, the story goes back a few hundred years. Shetty will be introduced in the form of a warrior who appears in the form of Lord Shiva with a muscular body, long hair, and a beard. He stood tearing through the enemies.



Shetty takes viewers into the 4th century through 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1'. The story will take us back to the times of the Kadamba dynasty that ruled North Karnataka for about four centuries. Kantara’s phenomenal success has given Shetty the confidence to plan the prequel and that’s why they are making it in seven languages simultaneously.

