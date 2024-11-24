AR Rahman a gem of a person, I took break from him for health issues: Saira Banu

A day after acclaimed music composer AR Rahman issued legal notice to slanderers over speculations on his divorce, his wife Saira Banu has issued a statement today to the media pleading with YouTubers and Tamil media not to spread "false allegations" against her husband.

Stop tarnishing his name, he's a gem of a person, she said in her statement.

Saira Banu, who claims she is in Mumbai for medical treatment, urged the media not to say anything bad against him. "He is a gem of a person, the best man in the world. It's because of health issues I had to leave Chennai, and I know you guys will wonder where Saira is. I have been unwell for the last couple of months and going through treatment in Mumbai," she said.

It is for this reason she wanted to take a "break from AR", she clarified. It could not have been possible with Rahman's schedule, I did not want to disturb him or the children, she added.

Further, Saira Banu, who had on November 19 issued a statement through her lawyer that she has made the "difficult decision" to separate from her husband, now reiterated in her statement that Rahman is "an amazing human being." She also pleaded that he should be left the way he is. "He's not linked...I trust him with my life, that's how much I love him and how much he loves me," she added.

"Stop the false allegations against him. Stop tarnishing his name, all this is absolutely rubbish. My sincere prayers to you all that we should be left alone and given space at this moment. We have not officially announced anything yet. I will be coming back to Chennai soon after my treatment," Saira Banu said.

Also read: AR Rahman, wife Saira Banu part ways after 29 years

Emotional strain

After her announcement about their separation due to "emotional strain" in their relationship. Rahman had also put out a message on X platform saying that they had hoped to reach the grand thirty (the couple have been married for 29 years) but all things it seems carry an "unseen end".

"Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

A day later after his announcement, his bassist Mohini Dey also announced her separation from her husband sparking off intense speculation.

Also read: AR Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey announces split from her husband