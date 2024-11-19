AR Rahman, wife part ways after 29 years: Report

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and wife Saira Banu are parting ways. In a statement late Tuesday night (November 19), Saira Banu announced her separation from her husband. The couple, married for 29 years, has three children -- Khatija, Raheema and Ameen.

Saira's lawyer issued a media statement, which read, “After many years of marriage, Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband A R. Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time."