AR Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey too announces split from her husband

Hours after the news of music maestroAR Rahman's divorce from his wife Saira Banu was made public to the world, bassist Mohini Dey, a member of Rahman's troupe for many years, also shared that she was separating from her husband, composer Mark Hartsuch.

Mark and Mohini shared the news through a joint Instagram post, adding that their decision to part ways was mutual. Mohini wrote in a long Instagram post that she was making this announcement of her separation from her husband with a heavy heart. “First, as a commitment to our friends and family, this is a mutual understanding between us. While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed (sic)," she wrote. However, Mohini and Mark assured their fans that they would continue to collaborate on projects, including the MaMoGi and Mohini Dey groups. Mohini urged their supporters to respect their privacy, and asked people to be positive towards them and refrain from making judgements.