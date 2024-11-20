AR Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey too announces split from her husband
Hours after the news of music maestroAR Rahman's divorce from his wife Saira Banu was made public to the world, bassist Mohini Dey, a member of Rahman's troupe for many years, also shared that she was separating from her husband, composer Mark Hartsuch.
Mark and Mohini shared the news through a joint Instagram post, adding that their decision to part ways was mutual.
Mohini wrote in a long Instagram post that she was making this announcement of her separation from her husband with a heavy heart.
“First, as a commitment to our friends and family, this is a mutual understanding between us. While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed (sic)," she wrote.
However, Mohini and Mark assured their fans that they would continue to collaborate on projects, including the MaMoGi and Mohini Dey groups. Mohini urged their supporters to respect their privacy, and asked people to be positive towards them and refrain from making judgements.
Who is Mohini?
Mohini, 29, is a bass player from Kolkata, and she is famous for her performances in Bangaldesh music channel’s Gaan Bangla's Wind of Change. It is a popular music television series.
She has collaborated with Rahman in over 40 shows worldwide and released her debut album in August 2023.
Rahman divorces wife of 29 years
On November 19, in a shocking development, Rahman’s wife announced that she was splitting up with her husband after 29 years of marriage. The couple, who had an arranged marriage in 1995, are parents to three children.
In a heartfelt note shared on social media, Saira attributed their decision to 'significant emotional strain in their relationship'. The joint statement described their decision as one made in pain, highlighting that despite their love for each other, the challenges in their relationship had led to this situation.
Rahman also took to social media to express his sorrow at not being able to reach the "grand thirty" milestone in their relationship.
Rahman described this chapter of their lives as a “shattering” experience, adding poetic notes about the weight of broken hearts and the search for meaning amidst the pain.