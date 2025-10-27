Shashi Tharoor hails Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' as 'OTT gold'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently shared an enthusiastic review of the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Tharoor revealed that he watched the show over a relaxed weekend while recovering from a cold, following a recommendation from his sister, Smita Tharoor.

Also Read: 'Tharoor in a saree' quip to Priyanka Chaturvedi prompts witty reply from Congress MP

The series, which premiered on Netflix last month, has quickly become a talking point for its fun satire on Bollywood, engaging storytelling, and numerous memorable cameos.

Tharoor hails 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

The Congress leader remarked that while The Ba***ds of Bollywood may take some time to grow on the viewer, it ensures that they are eventually "irresistibly hooked".

Also Read: SRK stumps Shashi Tharoor with 'magniloquent' reply for National Award congratulations

"It’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD!" Tharoor wrote on X, before going on to share a detailed review of the series.

I’ve been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to:… pic.twitter.com/xRUHv8ERTB — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 26, 2025

Praising the writing and direction, Tharoor wrote, "The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed. A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliché with razor-like wit — and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes (sic)."

Applauds Aryan Khan’s debut effort

Tharoor also directly addressed Aryan Khan, applauding his debut effort.

"Take a bow, Aryan Khan — you’ve delivered a masterpiece: The Ba***ds of Bollywood is brilliant!" he further wrote.

He ended his post with a special message to Aryan’s father, Shah Rukh Khan, stating, "Let me say: you must be so proud!!".

Also Read: What Aryan Khan’s The B***ds Of Bollywood says about our love for the movies

The satirical series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Aanya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi, among others.

It is also filled with countless cameos by numerous Bollywood superstars, and is seen as a hilarious depiction of what goes on behind the screens.

However, The Ba***ds of Bollywood has not been free of controversy. Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation case against Netflix and the show’s makers, alleging that a character in the series mocks him.