The opening mise-en-scène of The B***ds Of Bollywood, Aryan Khan’s multi-starrer series currently streaming on Netflix, immediately declares its subject: the movies. The show opens in a single-screen theatre — a cinematic rarity in itself — with the audience sitting on the edge of their seats, as the hero beats up the bad guys with exaggerated punches and the perfect one-liner.

The show’s protagonist — the actor whose on-screen image is being lauded — is sitting among the audience, relishing the effect his act has on the crowd. It becomes a frenzy the minute the audience realises their hero is amidst them; they rush at him, literally yearning for just a touch of their demigod.

While many walk away with pieces of his clothing, some will just brag that they touched him, or felt his hair! This intense, demigod-like worshipping for the on-screen hero is the very cultural foundation upon which the massive edifice of the Bollywood film industry was built. And it continues to thrive with the same rigour.

This universal passion for filmmaking is undeniable. It’s a love that emanates from the entire spectrum: from the tailor in the bylanes of a Mumbai suburb, who perhaps sowed the curtains used on a film set, whose connection with celluloid is as alive and pulsating as that of the A-lister producer who invests a lot more than money in the project, to the daily-wage labourer who watches the films from the front rows of a dark and grimy theatre.

This relationship between a film and its audience is uniquely pure, a powerful cultural phenomenon often touched with a divinity of sorts. The films often morph into the word of gospel for many!

One for the price of two!

The ‘film-within-a-film’ narrative style, a wholesome storytelling device in its own right, is often used by filmmakers to celebrate this very unique relationship between the audience and celluloid. Yet, while the glitz, glamour, and attraction of cinema and films might have seemingly dimmed in the last couple of years — if the dwindling box-office numbers are any example — The B***ds Of Bollywood challenges this disconnect to its very core.

While the narrative and the performances are what ultimately resonate with the audience, it is often the ‘how’ they are made that truly satiates our curiosity. This is precisely why the ‘film-within-a-film’ genre has always been so popular. The B***ds of Bollywood is not the first story to capture the complexities of this process with such ease. These projects — beyond being compelling stories in their own right — take us behind the scenes, allow us to sneak behind the curtain, and let us know what really happens once the director says ‘Cut’.

A lasting legacy

And it’s a style that rarely disappoints. Hindi films have masterfully leveraged the film-within-the-film technique to tell powerful stories.

In Guddi (1971), actor Jaya Bachchan is obsessed with the screen actor Dharmendra (played by the actor himself). When she meets him in the film and sees him being friendly with Pran, popular screen villain, she warns him to stay away. Ample evidence, how the lines, for an innocent consumer of Hindi cinema, are often blurred, and the reel and real often co-exist for them.