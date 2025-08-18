'Tharoor in a saree' quip to Priyanka Chaturvedi prompts witty reply from Congress MP

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who has courted controversy and ruffled feathers in his party, with his effusive praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, became the center of a light-hearted moment during an exchange in a podcast with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

During a podcast with ANI’s Smita Prakash, Priyanka Chaturvedi was asked about posting photos with PM Modi and the obvious reactions they triggered.

Likened to Shashi Tharoor

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, whose party is at loggerheads with the ruling BJP in Maharashtra, said in a mocking tone, “I sometimes enjoy irritating people –they’re so invested in my life: ‘Where is she going next? Where’s she going next?’”

According to Chaturvedi, she had first shared her picture with Narendra Modi on Instagram, which then spread on X and other platforms. Mimicking people's tones as they gossiped about her, she guessed what they would be saying about her: “We had said she went on the Parliament delegation, and it happened there."

Also read: For some, it is Modi first and nation second: Kharge's jibe at Shashi Tharoor

The ANI interviewer responded to her declaring in a tongue-in-cheek fashion, "Essentially, you are Shashi Tharoor in a saree". This comment was meant to be a jibe at Tharoor who openly praises PM Modi much to his party's discomfiture.

Tharoor flattered

Chaturvedi chuckled and said, “I’m not sure if that’s a compliment for Shashi or for me -- but I’m definitely going to tell him.” Later, she posted the podcast clip on X, prompting a witty reply from the unflustered Tharoor: “Thanks, Priyanka. I consider myself flattered either way."

Chaturvedi was part of the Group-2 delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad that visited European nations to highlight India’s stance against terrorism after Operation Sindoor.

'Prime asset for India'

While Tharoor led an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation to the United States to brief members of Congress and other officials about "Operation Sindoor" and India's stance against terrorism.

Also read: Tharoor praises PM Modi again despite Congress' censure

After returning to India, the Congress MP publicly heaped praise on PM Modi. Writing a column on Operation Sindoor global outreach mission, Tharoor called PM Modi a "prime asset for India" due to his "energy, dynamism and willingness", causing much consternation and anger in the Congress camp.