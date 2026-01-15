SC rejects plea by ‘Jana Nayagan’ producer; Madras HC to decide by Jan 20

In a setback for actor and TVK chief Vijay, the Supreme Court on Thursday (January 15) has refused to entertain the plea of the producer of Vijay-starrer Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' for censor board clearance for the movie.

The plea had challenged an interim order of the Madras High Court that stayed a single-judge direction to grant censor board clearance to the movie. The release of the film, which is supposed to be the actor's last outing in cinema before he enters politics full-time, has been stalled since it failed to get Censor Board clearance.

'Jana Nayagan', directed by H Vinoth and produced by Bengaluru-based KVN Productions, was slated for a January 9 release, to coincide with Tamil Nadu's harvest festival, Pongal.

Rejecting the film producer's plea, the SC asked the 'Jana Nayagan' makers to approach Madras HC division bench for relief.

'Decide plea by Jan 20'

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih, which questioned the pace at which the case was dealt in the Madras High Court, asked the film producers to approach the division bench of the high court for relief.

The top court also asked the Madras High Court to decide the plea on January 20, after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the producers, said a film is a perishable item, and it would cause "serious injury" if the matter is delayed.

The controversy

According to the producers, 'Jana Nayagan' was sent for certification in December 2025. The CBFC examining committee had agreed to give a U/A 16+ certificate after some edits. The makers accepted the changes and submitted a new version on December 24.