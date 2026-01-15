    • The Federal
    SC rejects plea by ‘Jana Nayagan’ producer; Madras HC to decide by Jan 20
    Vijay in 'Jana Nayagan': The CBFC chairperson sent the film to a revising committee after a complaint was raised that the film hurt religious feelings and showed the army in a bad light

    SC rejects plea by ‘Jana Nayagan’ producer; Madras HC to decide by Jan 20

    Apex court refuses to stay order halting certification for Vijay's swansong; makers directed to approach division bench as Pongal release remains stalled

    15 Jan 2026 11:36 AM IST  (Updated:2026-01-15 07:19:01)

    In a setback for actor and TVK chief Vijay, the Supreme Court on Thursday (January 15) has refused to entertain the plea of the producer of Vijay-starrer Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' for censor board clearance for the movie.

    The plea had challenged an interim order of the Madras High Court that stayed a single-judge direction to grant censor board clearance to the movie. The release of the film, which is supposed to be the actor's last outing in cinema before he enters politics full-time, has been stalled since it failed to get Censor Board clearance.

    'Jana Nayagan', directed by H Vinoth and produced by Bengaluru-based KVN Productions, was slated for a January 9 release, to coincide with Tamil Nadu's harvest festival, Pongal.

    Rejecting the film producer's plea, the SC asked the 'Jana Nayagan' makers to approach Madras HC division bench for relief.

    'Decide plea by Jan 20'

    A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih, which questioned the pace at which the case was dealt in the Madras High Court, asked the film producers to approach the division bench of the high court for relief.
    The top court also asked the Madras High Court to decide the plea on January 20, after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the producers, said a film is a perishable item, and it would cause "serious injury" if the matter is delayed.

    The controversy

    According to the producers, 'Jana Nayagan' was sent for certification in December 2025. The CBFC examining committee had agreed to give a U/A 16+ certificate after some edits. The makers accepted the changes and submitted a new version on December 24.

    On January 5, the producers were informed that the CBFC chairperson had sent the film to a revising committee after a complaint.

    The complaint said the film hurt religious feelings and showed the army in a bad light.

    On January 9, a single bench of the Madras High Court ordered the CBFC to issue the certificate immediately. The CBFC went on appeal the same day and a division bench stayed the Madras high court order.

    KVN Productions LLP filed an appeal against the order passed by a division bench of the high court last Friday.

