SC rejects plea by ‘Jana Nayagan’ producer; Madras HC to decide by Jan 20
Apex court refuses to stay order halting certification for Vijay's swansong; makers directed to approach division bench as Pongal release remains stalled
In a setback for actor and TVK chief Vijay, the Supreme Court on Thursday (January 15) has refused to entertain the plea of the producer of Vijay-starrer Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' for censor board clearance for the movie.
The plea had challenged an interim order of the Madras High Court that stayed a single-judge direction to grant censor board clearance to the movie. The release of the film, which is supposed to be the actor's last outing in cinema before he enters politics full-time, has been stalled since it failed to get Censor Board clearance.
'Jana Nayagan', directed by H Vinoth and produced by Bengaluru-based KVN Productions, was slated for a January 9 release, to coincide with Tamil Nadu's harvest festival, Pongal.
Rejecting the film producer's plea, the SC asked the 'Jana Nayagan' makers to approach Madras HC division bench for relief.
'Decide plea by Jan 20'
The controversy
On January 5, the producers were informed that the CBFC chairperson had sent the film to a revising committee after a complaint.
The complaint said the film hurt religious feelings and showed the army in a bad light.
Also read: Vijay won’t blink: TVK slams BJP amid CBI heat and Jana Nayagan row
On January 9, a single bench of the Madras High Court ordered the CBFC to issue the certificate immediately. The CBFC went on appeal the same day and a division bench stayed the Madras high court order.
KVN Productions LLP filed an appeal against the order passed by a division bench of the high court last Friday.