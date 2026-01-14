CBI to CBFC: Are the screws tightening on Vijay? | Talking Sense With Srini

Tamil Nadu’s shifting political equations have come under sharper focus following the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) decision to question actor-turned-politician Vijay in Delhi over the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives, a move that has sparked debate over timing and intent ahead of the state’s Assembly elections.

Speaking on Talking Sense with Srini, The Federal’s Editor-in-Chief S Srinivasan said the interrogation was legally permissible but politically loaded in its execution. “There is no legal mandate that an interrogation has to be held either in Tamil Nadu or in Delhi. It is entirely at the discretion of the investigating officer,” he said. “But when you look at the timing and the venue together, it is difficult to ignore the political messaging,” he added.

Unsettled pre-poll phase

With elections barely two months away, Srinivasan noted that Tamil Nadu is witnessing an unusually unsettled pre-poll phase. “Traditionally, elections here are a straight contest between two formations — one led by the DMK and the other by the AIADMK. That certainty is missing this time,” he said, pointing out that alliances on both sides are yet to be finalised.

Vijay’s political entry has further complicated matters. What was expected to be a two-cornered contest is now “potentially turning into a three-way fight,” Srinivasan said, describing the actor as an untested but disruptive force who has forced established parties to recalibrate.

Vijay's centrality in TN politics

On the Karur stampede, Srinivasan questioned the delay in the CBI’s action. “The incident happened nearly 100 days ago. Why wake up now and why summon him to Delhi?” he asked, drawing a contrast with the Rajiv Gandhi assassination probe, which was conducted in Tamil Nadu despite its far greater national security implications.

The controversy has been compounded by the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) refusal to clear Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan, despite the producers agreeing to suggested edits. “The allegation now is that not just investigative agencies but even regulatory bodies like the CBFC are being used to apply pressure,” Srinivasan said, referring to claims made by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Taken together, Srinivasan argued, the interrogation, the certification dispute and alliance uncertainty point to Vijay’s growing centrality in Tamil Nadu politics. “Whether he becomes a disruptor or a serious contender is still an open question,” he said. “But clearly, the political conversation in the state is already revolving around him.”