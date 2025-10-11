Sameer Wankhede claims threats over case against Aryan Khan’s web series

Sameer Wankhede, former Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director, has claimed that his family has been receiving threatening messages from various countries, including Pakistan, the UAE, and Bangladesh.

This development follows his filing a defamation suit against Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited and Netflix over a web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

'This is about self-respect'

Talking to the news agency ANI, Wankhede revealed on Saturday (October 11) that his family members have been receiving hateful messages from foreign countries.

“My personal belief is that this has nothing to do with my job or my profession. In my personal capacity, I have approached the Delhi High Court. I wouldn't like to comment on the court proceedings or the issues involved, because the matter has been sub judice," he said.

Wankhede added that his filing a defamation suit was about his self-respect, personal dignity and honour.

The former sleuth also said that his family members were unrelated to his professional work. However, they have been unfairly affected, he noted.

“We have regularly informed the police about the threats that my sister and my wife keep getting. I will not accept that because of me, they are facing the brunt of it,” he told ANI.

#WATCH | On the defamation case filed by him against Red Chillies and Netflix, former Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede says, "My personal belief is that this has nothing to do with my job or my profession. In my personal capacity, I've approached the Delhi High Court. I… pic.twitter.com/t6ZSa09m4t — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2025

Controversy over Wankhede’s portrayal

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is the debut directorial of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gowri Khan, the proprietors of Red Chillies Entertainment. The web series was released on Netflix on September 18 and has received significant attention from viewers.

In the first episode of the series, a character is portrayed as a drug control officer, heavily inspired by Sameer Wankhede, an officer who often targets people from the Bollywood industry who are into drug abuse.

It is to be noted that both Khan and Wankhede had a history that began in 2021 when the latter arrested Khan in a cruise drug raid in Mumbai. However, Khan was cleared of all charges in 2022.

Defamation suit

On September 25, Wankhede approached the Delhi High Court over his portrayal in the web series and filed a defamation suit seeking Rs 2 crore in damages from Red Chillies Entertainment. He also demanded that the amount be donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital.

On October 8, the Delhi High Court summoned Red Chillies and others named in the defamation suit. The High Court asked them to file a reply within seven days.

The court also asked the petitioner to provide a copy of the petition to all defendants. The next hearing is scheduled on October 30. However, the court refused to grant any relief to Wankhede.