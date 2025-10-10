Trisha breaks silence on marriage rumours with hilarious Instagram story

On Friday, October 10, several news channels reported that the South Indian actress was set to marry a businessman from Chandigarh, and that their families had already approved the match. However, she denied the rumours.

In an Instagram story, actress Trisha said, “I love when people plan my life for me. Just waiting for them to schedule the honeymoon too,” effectively putting an end to the marriage rumours that were widespread on social media platforms and news portals.

Rumours on Trisha's marriage

This is not the first time her personal life and relationship-related gossip have made headlines and caused a sensation. In 2015, she was engaged to businessman Varun Manian, and their wedding was scheduled for the end of that year. However, the marriage was called off, reportedly due to differing opinions about Trisha’s acting career after marriage.

Varun Manian was also a film producer. He produced several Tamil films, including Vaayai Moodi Pesavum starring Dulquer Salmaan and Kaaviya Thalaivan starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Reportedly, Trisha was cast as the heroine in his next film, with Jai in the lead role, but she later withdrew from the project, which led to several disagreements.

Earlier, she had reportedly dated actor Rana Daggubati.

Rumours about actor Vijay

In recent years, Trisha has been linked to her long-time co-star, actor-turned-politician Vijay. Rumours have circulated that they have been together for years.

Vijay has been married to Sangeetha Sornalingam since 1999, and the couple have two children. However, rumours claim that they have not been living together for a long time, with Sangeetha reportedly residing in London while Vijay lives in Chennai.

Neither Trisha nor Vijay has publicly addressed these speculations about their personal relationship.