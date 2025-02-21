Tearful Samay Raina reacts to India's Got Latent row, 'time is bad for me'

Comedian Samay Raina, who is currently on his US-Canada tour ‘Samay Raina Unfiltered’, seems to have finally addressed the India’s Got Latent controversy, in which podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and he had got into a flak for an obscene comment about parents.

During his live show in Canada's Edmonton, Raina made a light-hearted comment on the outrage and backlash after the parents-having-sex comment went viral. His first words after making his way to the stage reportedly were, “Thanks for paying my lawyer's fees."

Raina began his set at with a joke thanking his audience for paying his lawyer’s fees by buying the tickets to his show.

The comedian and YouTuber Allahbadia are facing legal suits and police summons in Maharashtra and other states.

Post by a fan goes viral

In a now-deleted post in Bengali on Facebook, which had gone viral, Shubham Dutta, one of the audience members of Raina’s first show in Edmonton, said that he saw Samay Raina walk onto the stage looking visibly stressed in a dusty black hoodie.

“For the first time, I saw a 25-year-old guy, weighed down by immense mental pressure, dark circles under his eyes, a sunken face, and unkempt hair, walk onto the stage in a dust-covered black hoodie. His first words into the mic? 'Thanks for paying my lawyer's fees'."

Dutta observed that around seven hundred members of the audience clapped for Raina, leaving the comedian teary-eyed right before starting his set.

Towards the end, Samay Raina also said, “Shayad samay kharab chal raha hai mera, par yaad rakhna doston, main Samay hoon”, which means that ‘although time is bad for me right now, but remember my friends, I am Samay/time.’

Second summons by Maharashtra Cyber Cell

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cyber Department has confirmed that it will issue a second summons to Samay Raina for failing to show up on February 18, to record his statement regarding Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘inappropriate’ sexual joke about parents made on Samay Raina’s show, ‘India’s Got Latent’.

Raina requested in a previous plea if he could record his statement via videoconferencing as he would be in the US till March 17.

The department rejected his request and required him to come in-person to record his statement.